Actress Sawajiri indicted on drug possession charges

Prosecutors indicted on Friday actress Erika Sawajiri on charges of possessing the illegal drugs MDMA and LSD following her arrest last month.

The police searched her home in Tokyo last month when she returned after a night out at a club and found 0.19 grams of powder containing MDMA, 0.6 grams of liquid containing LSD and a small piece of paper laced with LSD.

Her attorney has made a request to the Tokyo District Court for the 33-year-old actress to be released on bail, and the court granted the request the same day, setting the bail at 5 million yen.

A car believed to be carrying Sawajiri left a police station in Tokyo later Friday. The vehicle's side and rear windows were covered by curtains as it drove through a swarm of media cameras and headed for a hospital.

Sawajiri, arrested on Nov 16, has admitted to using marijuana, LSD, cocaine and MDMA, according to investigative sources.

"I sincerely apologize for troubles and concerns I have caused," she said in a statement issued through hear management agency Avex Management. "I regret betraying so many people from the bottom of my heart."

She said she is "firmly determined" to overcome drug addiction and pull herself up again.

Her management company said in a statement, "We will offer her support to rehabilitate under the guidance of experts."

Naoki Yokokawa, a 38-year-old fashion designer and former boyfriend of Sawajiri, was also arrested last week for allegedly jointly possessing with Sawajiri the MDMA found at the actress' house.

Sawajiri was awarded the best newcomer award at the Japan Academy Film Prize for her role as an ethnic Korean girl living in Japan in "Pacchigi!" (Break Through!), directed by Kazuyuki Izutsu and released in January 2005.

