Actress Yoshiko Mita’s son arrested for 4th time for using stimulant drugs

Actress Yoshiko Mita’s youngest son, Yuya Takahashi, 38, has been arrested in Tokyo on suspicion of using stimulant drugs. It is his fourth arrest on charges related to illegal stimulants.
According to police, Takahashi has admitted to using the stimulants (called kakuseizai in Japanese) between late August and early Tuesday morning when he was arrested following an altercation with another person at a Shibuya bar, Fuji TV reported. Police were called and Takahashi was arrested after a urine test showed traces of stimulants in his system.
Takahashi was previously arrested for possession of stimulants three times between 1998 and 2007.
On Tuesday afternoon, his mother released a public statement in which she said: “I am sincerely sorry for the trouble my son has caused over this incident. He is suffering from schizophrenia and had been trying hard, such as visiting a psychiatrist. However, with this latest incident, I can only say how terribly disappointed I am.”
The statement also said: “As a parent, I currently feel overwhelmed by my lack of ability. In addition, Yuya is almost approaching 40, and I strongly believe that he needs to take full responsibility and be determined to atone for his crimes henceforth.”© Japan Today
10 Comments
Login to comment
Pukey2
If he's schizphrenic, then I really really do hope he's getting the right treatment.
Michael Jackson
Keep arresting him, keep letting him go, he'll keep doing it
smithinjapan
Michael Jackson: "Keep arresting him, keep letting him go, he'll keep doing it"
That's exactly right, and what happens when you have double standards when it comes to punishing celebrities or their connections. FOUR times, and yet having a single joint (of marijuana) is punishable up to 10 years in prison. So, now that this is his fourth time with stimulant drugs, AND he assaulted someone, and his mother is saying it's finally (not up until now) time for him to take responsibility, will he be punished? I'm going to guess... nope.
Alex Einz
at 38, finally? is that a joke? not sure why his mother name appearing first...is that a smear attempt ? What does she has to do with a 38 Year old
Cricky
I understand her plight, little if no help for schizophrenic patients. Remember the NZ boy strapped to a bed for months family denied visiting, until he died, that's schizophrenic care in Japan. Also this child mans addiction to stimulants might have exhastubated his condition or even caused it. But really arrested four times? That's justice in Japan. As Mr/Mrs Smith (got to be careful with assuming) said if you are in anyway associated with a celebrity or political figure, known University you are granteed a free pass for crimes a facelesss civilian would be in jail for. That's why I would change the name of the justice ministry to "who do you know" ministry.
Educator60
“Takahagi was previously arrested for possession of stimulants three times between 1988 and 2007.”
His surname is Takahashi, not Takahagi, and his first arrest was in 1998 when he was 17, not 1988.
Moderator
Thank you for pointing out the typos.
maybeperhapsyes
He's a very very naughty boy!
Stick another "very" on there when he gets caught for the 5th time.
expat
Such is the reality of addiction - particularly in a country where treatment and rehab programs don't exist.
natsu823
Schizophrenia is a severe lifetime mental disorder.
There is prejudice as most people don't understand the disorder.
I'm really sorry for mom.