Actress Yoshiko Mita’s son arrested for 4th time for using stimulant drugs

Actress Yoshiko Mita’s youngest son, Yuya Takahashi, 38, has been arrested in Tokyo on suspicion of using stimulant drugs. It is his fourth arrest on charges related to illegal stimulants.

According to police, Takahashi has admitted to using the stimulants (called kakuseizai in Japanese) between late August and early Tuesday morning when he was arrested following an altercation with another person at a Shibuya bar, Fuji TV reported. Police were called and Takahashi was arrested after a urine test showed traces of stimulants in his system.

Takahashi was previously arrested for possession of stimulants three times between 1998 and 2007.

On Tuesday afternoon, his mother released a public statement in which she said: “I am sincerely sorry for the trouble my son has caused over this incident. He is suffering from schizophrenia and had been trying hard, such as visiting a psychiatrist. However, with this latest incident, I can only say how terribly disappointed I am.”

The statement also said: “As a parent, I currently feel overwhelmed by my lack of ability. In addition, Yuya is almost approaching 40, and I strongly believe that he needs to take full responsibility and be determined to atone for his crimes henceforth.”

