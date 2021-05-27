Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Advocacy groups ask gov't to rethink harsher anti-cannabis law

5 Comments
TOKYO

Advocacy groups have submitted a written request to Japan's health minister asking the government to reconsider ongoing plans to criminalize the use of cannabis, asserting the need for "support over punishment."

The Japan Advocacy Network for Drug Policy claims a harsher Cannabis Control Law could deny both jobs and housing to those convicted of minor drug offenses, leading people into a "vicious cycle" of poverty and crime.

Possessing cannabis is illegal in Japan, but some farmers are licensed to cultivate it, as hemp has been used from ancient times for items such as "shimenawa" sacred Japanese rope at shrines.

But there has been no penalty for use as licensed growers could inhale cannabis particles during cultivation.

In February, the health ministry submitted test results to a panel of experts showing cannabis particles were not detected in people engaged in growing hemp.

The submission of the document by the advocacy network, backed by the Asian Division of Human Rights Watch, among others, came as the health ministry panel has been discussing a possible revision of the law, amid a rising number of marijuana incidents in the country.

A record 5,034 people were involved in cannabis-related crimes in Japan in 2020, with teens and those in their 20s accounting for the majority of offenders, according to the National Police Agency.

The document submitted to the health minister, Norihisa Tamura, has numerous requests including the creation of a support system for those struggling with the adverse effects of drugs, both legal and illegal.

"Both the people concerned and their families will be unable to discuss drug issues at an early stage if the law is made stricter," Harue Kamioka, representative of the advocacy network, said at a press conference at the ministry.

© KYODO

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

5 Comments
Legalize it and get off your pig ignorant high horse perhaps?

0 ( +2 / -2 )

Nah, canabis is for losers and homeless just look at what happened in the US

0 ( +2 / -2 )

While the rest of the civilized world are relaxing legislation around its use, good ol' Japan is, yest again, doubling-down on the side of ignorance and oppression. The 60s never happened here.

-1 ( +2 / -3 )

Cannibas doesn't get you High..THC does you uneducated cash suckers (The Gov't).

-2 ( +0 / -2 )

Nah, canabis is for losers and homeless just look at what happened in the US

So who is Alcohol for then? Look at RECENT studies conducted between was Alcohol does to your body, and THC does. Never read about anyone high on Mary Jane going on a killing rampage. However, look at how many people have killed others (in Japan) while drunk and using the "I don't remember excuse".

1 ( +1 / -0 )

