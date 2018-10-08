Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Agriculture ministry employee arrested for assaulting bar employee

2 Comments
YOKOHAMA

Police in Yokohama said Monday they have arrested a 54-year-old man who works for the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries on suspicion of assault after beat up an employee at a bar.

The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. Sunday at the bar in Kanazawa Ward, Fuji TV reported. According to police, the suspect, Mitsuhiro Minami got into a dispute with the employee over the bill and started punching him in the face and head. The employee suffered a cut lip and bruises to his face. Another employee called 110. 

Police said Minami has denied the charged and quoted him as saying he was drunk and can’t remember anything.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Police said Minami has denied the charged and quoted him as saying he was drunk and can’t remember anything.

What a novel defense. I've never read that in virtually every article involving an arrest where alcohol was involved.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

He's a government employee, money will be paid and the case will be dropped

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 41

GaijinPot Blog

Neighborhoods

Onomichi

GaijinPot Travel

Festivals

Nada no Kenka Fighting Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Osuga Cho

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Families

Win a Mother and Daughter Trip for Two to Hayama Seaside

Savvy Tokyo

LGBT

Sapporo Rainbow Pride

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Oct 6-8

Savvy Tokyo