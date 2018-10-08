Agriculture ministry employee arrested for assaulting bar employee

Police in Yokohama said Monday they have arrested a 54-year-old man who works for the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries on suspicion of assault after beat up an employee at a bar.

The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. Sunday at the bar in Kanazawa Ward, Fuji TV reported. According to police, the suspect, Mitsuhiro Minami got into a dispute with the employee over the bill and started punching him in the face and head. The employee suffered a cut lip and bruises to his face. Another employee called 110.

Police said Minami has denied the charged and quoted him as saying he was drunk and can’t remember anything.

