Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Aichi police accused of denying sick man treatment, leading to his death

5 Comments
NAGOYA

A group of officers based at an Aichi Prefecture police station are expected to be referred to prosecutors over allegations they failed to make adequate medical care available to a detained man who suffered chronic diseases, leading to his death late last year, an investigative source said Tuesday.

The case of the 43-year-old man is being investigated as professional negligence resulting in death. Aichi prefectural police are making arrangements to send investigative papers to prosecutors detailing the allegations against the officers from the Okazaki police station who were in charge of detention cells.

The station's police chief is unlikely to face charges due to the apparent difficulty of foreseeing the man's death, according to the source.

The man was arrested on Nov 25 last year for allegedly obstructing official duties and died in a police cell on Dec 4 from kidney failure, according to an autopsy. He was battling diabetes and schizophrenia at the time.

The man had been placed in solitary confinement as a result of violent behavior and restraining devices were used on him for more than 130 hours. He was not given access to medicine for his chronic illnesses, nor provided medical assistance even though he was refusing meals.

Security camera footage also showed the man being apparently kicked, with those allegedly involved in the attack also possibly set to be referred to prosecutors for assault by police and judicial officials.

The assault is unlikely to have any causal connection with the death of the man, according to the source.

The prefectural police searched the Okazaki police station in December and have been questioning officers based there.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

5 Comments
Login to comment

Putting him in restraints for five days without giving him his necessary medicine for diabetes is basically murder.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

"The man was arrested … for allegedly obstructing official duties"

It would be interesting to know what exactly he did.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

It would be interesting to know what exactly he did.

It doesn't matter, they can do that because system let them do that. Can detain anyone for 23 days, after that even can be re-arrested if they want.

https://japantoday.com/category/crime/why-do-people-spend-so-long-in-jail-without-going-to-trial-in-japan

However immigration can get away with death of their detainees

https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2023/09/29/japan/sri-lanka-detainee-death-no-charges/

https://www.opendemocracy.net/en/5050/deported-from-japan-until-death-do-us-part/

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Haters here we go again

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

I have very few fears surrounding living in Japan.

My biggest fear, though, is getting mixed up with the Japanese police or being accused of something I didn't do.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Kanazawa Neighborhoods (Nagamachi, Higashi Chaya, Nishi Chaya, Kazue-machi)

GaijinPot Travel

Spectacular Shikoku and Kyushu Autumn Foliage Illuminations

GaijinPot Blog

How to Deal with Your Japanese Neighbors

GaijinPot Blog

Hanayome Noren Train

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Explore Sumo and Edo Culture on a Sumida River Walking Tour

GaijinPot Blog

I Tried Traveling Japan for $30 Per Day, Here’s What I Learned

GaijinPot Blog

Why Autumn is My Favorite Season in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov 27 – Dec 3

Savvy Tokyo

Tokyo’s Seriously Corny Cafe Treats

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

10 Advent Calendars to Count Down to Christmas Day in Japan 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Nanrakuen Garden

GaijinPot Travel

Chichibu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel