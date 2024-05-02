 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
crime

Aichi police appeal for help from public over 2008 murder of 15-year-old girl

TOYOTA CITY, Aichi

Police in Toyota City, Aichi Prfecture, on Thursday appealed to the public for any information that might help apprehend the person or persons who killed a 15-year-old girl in 2008.

Each year (except 2020 and 2021) since the murder of Manami Shimizu, police have handed out about 2,500 flyers at Toyota and Chiryu stations, as well as six other nearby locations. A few local residents placed flowers at the site where the body of Shimizu was found and observed a moment of silence, Kyodo News reported.

Shimizu was found dead at 5:30 a.m. on Saturday May 3, 2008, in a rice field in Toyota City, about one kilometer from her home in Ikoma. She was lying on her back, with a small hand towel stuffed into her mouth and a cord around her neck, next to her bicycle. Her school bag was later found on a riverbank some 15 km away.

A family acquaintance found the body after her family, friends and police began searching for Shimizu when she did not return home after going to her high school, attached to Aichi University of Education, the day before.

She attended a practice session of the high school's soccer team that ended at 6:30 p.m. Friday May 2, and left school by bicycle at around 6:45 p.m. That was the last time she was seen alive.

Police said that in the past 16 years, they have followed up on about 1,400 leads in the case, but with no luck so far.

There is a 3 million yen reward offered for the arrest of the killer or killers. Anyone with any information is asked to call Toyota police at 0120-400538.

