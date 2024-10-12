Aichi police inspector arrested for alleged stalking

Aichi Prefectural Police have arrested a 59-year-old police inspector from the Hekinan Police Station's Community Affairs Division in Okazaki City, on suspicion of violating the Stalking Prevention Act.

According to police, Harunori Kondo sent five messages to the smartphone of a woman acquaintance in her 50s between Oct 1 and Oct 9, Kyodo New reported. Kondo wrote such messages as "You can come to my house in your uniform,” “Let’s go to the gym together” and “I’ll send you a package.”

The woman filed a complaint with Okazaki Police Station on Saturday. She said she didn’t reply to any of the messages but Kondo kept sending them.

Aichi Prefectural Police Chief Inspector Takashi Kawaguchi released a statement saying, "This is unacceptable behavior for a police officer, and we offer our deepest apologies to the victim and all the people of the prefecture.”

