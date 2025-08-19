Aichi police send 80 investigators to Cambodia to bring back 29 Japanese detained for fraud

Aichi prefectural police have dispatched 80 investigators to Cambodia to extradite 29 Japanese men and women detained by local authorities on suspicion of fraud in Poipet, northwestern Cambodia.

The suspects boarded a chartered plane to return to Japan just after 12 noon Wednesday, Sankei Shimbun reported. Police plan to arrest all of them on suspicion of fraud on board the plane once it enters Japanese airspace.

According to investigators, the 29 individuals are aged between 10 and 50. They are suspected of conspiring in May to make phone calls posing as police officers to people in the Kanto region and defrauding them of cash. They reportedly worked as "callers" under a Chinese supervisor.

In June, Aichi prefectural police dispatched investigators to Cambodia to examine evidence and subsequently obtained arrest warrants for all of them.

Local police in Poipet detained the suspects and sent them to the Cambodian capital, Phnom Penh.

Cambodian police confiscated computers and smartphones from a building, which houses both offices and accommodations. Japanese police plan to analyze the devices to uncover the true nature of the overseas-based fraud group.

Poipet, near the Thai border, has seen a surge in investment tied to China's Belt and Road infrastructure initiative, but the city has also experienced a rise in crime, especially phone fraud.

