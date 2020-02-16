Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Air Self-Defense Force base worker arrested for molesting woman

GIFU

A 46-year-old man who works in the administration division of a Japan Air Self-Defense Force base in Gifu City has been arrested on suspicion of sexually molesting a 19-year-old woman as she walked home, police said Sunday.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 11:20 p.m. Saturday. Police say the suspect, Masaki Kogure, came up behind the woman on a sidewalk, lifted up her dress and then groped her bottom, Sankei Shimbun reported. A male pedestrian witnessed the incident and called 110. He then chased Kogure and caught him at Gifu Station where he was held until police arrived.

Police said Kogure, who is from Kagamigahara in Gifu Prefecture, was drunk at the time of his arrest and that he and the woman do not know each other.

"I thought she looked like my type."

Haven't we seen this story before...?

