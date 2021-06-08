Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Akihabara observes 13th anniversary of deadly stabbing rampage

TOKYO

Tokyo's Akihabara district on Tuesday marked the 13th anniversary of a stabbing rampage that killed seven and injured 10 others.

Passersby placed flowers and offered prayers near the intersection where Tomohiro Kato, a 37-year-old former temp worker now on death row, mowed down pedestrians in a vehicle-free zone with a truck and randomly stabbed passers-by with a knife at around 12:30 p.m. on June 8, 2008.

Kato's death sentence was finalized in February 2015. The Supreme Court said in its ruling that he was motivated by rage after being harassed on an internet forum he had become engrossed in.

Kato said he had scouted the location before the rampage and confirmed that it would be packed with people. Akihabara, once known mainly as an electronics mecca, is now better known for attracting fans of manga and anime.

