An aerial view of the Nagoya hospital from where an arson suspect escaped on Tuesday Photo: KYODO
crime

Arson suspect escapes from Nagoya hospital where he was undergoing psychiatric testing

NAGOYA

An alleged arsonist who was undergoing psychiatric testing has fled from a hospital in Nagoya, police said Wednesday.

The police are searching for Yasuhiro Ogura, 57, after he escaped from the National Hospital Organization Higashi Owari National Hospital where he had been held since March.

The hospital, located in Moriyama Ward, reported to the police around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday that Ogura had gone missing. Hospital workers found his second story room empty after an alarm sounded, but a window was open.

The window normally opens slightly for ventilation but can be pushed wider open in an emergency that requires evacuation, the police said. The door of the room was locked from the outside.

Ogura was arrested in February on suspicion that he had lit a fire at the door of his former wife's home in Nagoya. He was later hospitalized and his mental competency was being analyzed, the police said.

At least he didn't set fire to the hospital...

Way to go, guys. When are police and/or the people keeping suspects somewhere going to stop leaving the person alone with a door or window that's, "usually locked but... (we were taking a nap)..."?

National Hospital Organization Higashi Owari National Hospital 

Interesting, if redundant, name for a hospital.

He passed the test. Now that the police knows he is quite mentally competent, catch him and throw him to jail

I'm sure the cops are hot on his trail.

