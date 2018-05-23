Arson suspect escapes from Nagoya hospital where he was undergoing psychiatric testing

An aerial view of the Nagoya hospital from where an arson suspect escaped on Tuesday

An alleged arsonist who was undergoing psychiatric testing has fled from a hospital in Nagoya, police said Wednesday.

The police are searching for Yasuhiro Ogura, 57, after he escaped from the National Hospital Organization Higashi Owari National Hospital where he had been held since March.

The hospital, located in Moriyama Ward, reported to the police around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday that Ogura had gone missing. Hospital workers found his second story room empty after an alarm sounded, but a window was open.

The window normally opens slightly for ventilation but can be pushed wider open in an emergency that requires evacuation, the police said. The door of the room was locked from the outside.

Ogura was arrested in February on suspicion that he had lit a fire at the door of his former wife's home in Nagoya. He was later hospitalized and his mental competency was being analyzed, the police said.

