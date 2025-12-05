Alleged leaders of 2024 Chiba robbery arrested; police probe links to others

Police have arrested four men who allegedly directed a robbery last year in Ichikawa, Chiba Prefecture, and are probing their suspected roles in more than a dozen other cases that shook confidence in public safety for months.

The police also alleged the suspects were involved in an October 2024 robbery in which a 75-year-old man died after being beaten at his home in Yokohama's Aoba Ward.

The arrested were Hiroto Fukuchi, 26, Karura Murakami, 27, Takuya Saito, 26, and Shota Watanabe, 26, all acquaintances with each other, the police said Friday.

According to an investigative source, Fukuchi is an associate of a quasi-organized crime syndicate, while Saito is an associate of Sumiyoshi-kai, a known syndicate.

A total of 18 robberies took place in Tokyo and three surrounding prefectures -- Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa -- between August and November of last year, with money and items worth 23 million yen taken from homes.

Police arrested 51 people, mostly as direct perpetrators of the robberies. They had signed up via social media for "yamibaito," jobs often advertised as easy-money gigs but that are in fact intended to help criminal activities.

Police analyses of some 750 smartphones, including those confiscated from the perpetrators, led investigators to the four suspects, according to the police.

At a news conference on Friday, Kazuhito Shinka, a Metropolitan Police Department official, said police across four prefectures mustered all their power "in an effort to dispel the sense of insecurity among the people."

According to the police, the four suspects were arrested for allegedly conspiring with others in breaking into a home in Ichikawa on Oct. 17, 2024, attacking a woman in her 50s there and stealing items and cash.

The victim was also abducted by car. She was later taken into protective custody by police in neighboring Saitama Prefecture.

The police subsequently found that the perpetrators had taken directions from nine messaging accounts that were likely to have been used by the four men.

Fukuchi, Murakami and Saito were first arrested in November 2024 over a separate case that involved an attack. Fukuchi was then arrested in August in a fraud case.

