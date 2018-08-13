Rape, robbery suspect escapes from police station in Osaka

A man held on rape and other charges fled an Osaka Prefecture police station after meeting with his lawyer Sunday evening, local police said.

Police announced Monday they have placed Junya Hida on a nationwide wanted list and mobilized 3,000 officers to search for the 30-year-old after discovering around 9:45 p.m. that he had disappeared from an unlocked meeting room at the Tondabayashi police station in the suburbs of Osaka.

Hida and his lawyer had a private meeting from 7:30 p.m. Sunday. It is unclear what time the lawyer departed after concluding the consultation, according to the police.

An acrylic panel meant to separate the lawyer and client was found broken, leaving a gap of about 10 centimeters between the wall and the panel. The door on the lawyer's side of the partition was unlocked.

No officers reported hearing any suspicious noises. However, the second-floor meeting room is soundproof.

A warning alarm on the lawyer-side door was not functioning because the police removed its batteries thinking the device was unnecessary as visiting lawyers usually notify police when they are departing.

Sandals believed to belong to Hida were found in the police station's parking area, and a police officer's white sneakers were discovered missing, leading them to suspect the fugitive used them as he fled.

Hida was first arrested in June for allegedly raping a woman in her 20s within the prefecture and was later indicted on charges of rape and theft as well as robbery resulting in injury over a separate case.

He was served a fresh arrest warrant Wednesday on the charge of attempted rape, while the police were also looking into his possible involvement in the burning of a police vehicle in early May. His resident registry data shows he resides in Matsubara, Osaka Prefecture.

