Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Rape, robbery suspect escapes from police station in Osaka

2 Comments
OSAKA

A man held on rape and other charges fled an Osaka Prefecture police station after meeting with his lawyer Sunday evening, local police said.

Police announced Monday they have placed Junya Hida on a nationwide wanted list and mobilized 3,000 officers to search for the 30-year-old after discovering around 9:45 p.m. that he had disappeared from an unlocked meeting room at the Tondabayashi police station in the suburbs of Osaka.

Hida and his lawyer had a private meeting from 7:30 p.m. Sunday. It is unclear what time the lawyer departed after concluding the consultation, according to the police.

An acrylic panel meant to separate the lawyer and client was found broken, leaving a gap of about 10 centimeters between the wall and the panel. The door on the lawyer's side of the partition was unlocked.

No officers reported hearing any suspicious noises. However, the second-floor meeting room is soundproof.

A warning alarm on the lawyer-side door was not functioning because the police removed its batteries thinking the device was unnecessary as visiting lawyers usually notify police when they are departing.

Sandals believed to belong to Hida were found in the police station's parking area, and a police officer's white sneakers were discovered missing, leading them to suspect the fugitive used them as he fled.

Hida was first arrested in June for allegedly raping a woman in her 20s within the prefecture and was later indicted on charges of rape and theft as well as robbery resulting in injury over a separate case.

He was served a fresh arrest warrant Wednesday on the charge of attempted rape, while the police were also looking into his possible involvement in the burning of a police vehicle in early May. His resident registry data shows he resides in Matsubara, Osaka Prefecture.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Getting Started in Japanese Real Estate: Single Unit Investment for Beginners

Sept 1st (Sat), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Private Consultations, Including Mortgage Simulation

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Satsu at their finest.

-5 ( +0 / -5 )

How many excuses can they come up with? Heads better be rolling here!

-4 ( +1 / -5 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Fashion

This Is What To Expect At ‘The World Of Anna Sui Exhibition’ In Roppongi

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines

Heian Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Understanding the Japan Pension System, Pt. 1: What Is It and How Does It Work?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Aug 4-5

Savvy Tokyo

Food

5 Cold Ramen Dishes for the Sweltering Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

LGBT

Aisotope Lounge

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Enjoy 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar IKSPIARI

Offer

30% Off Haircut For You and a Friend

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Food and Drink

Asahi Soft Drinks Factory Tour

GaijinPot Travel