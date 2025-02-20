 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Ambulance worker arrested for stealing ¥100,000 from home while on emergency call there

2 Comments
OSAKA

Police in Matsubara City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old male ambulance crew member on suspicion of stealing 100,000 yen in cash from a home while on an emergency call there last September.

According to police, Junpei Kamada, an ambulance crew member from the Matsubara City Fire Department, is suspected of stealing the money from a bag at the entrance of the home of a woman in her 70s on Sept 29, NTV reported.

The woman had called 119 to report that a family member had been injured.

The theft came to light after the woman noticed she had no money in her bag after the ambulance crew left. She notified police.

Police said Kamada has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, "I wanted money to play pachinko and other games."

Police said there have been multiple reports of similar thefts in Matsubara City, and are investigating whether they occurred at places where Kamada was part of an ambulance crew responding to emergency calls.

© Japan Today

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

Explore Japan's latest tech and science research and innovation!

News, interviews and stories from local research institutions available now.

Click Here

2 Comments
Login to comment

Gambling addiction costs more than drug addiction.

This is so common.

"Larceny as a servant " the offence when you steal from an employer.

Here, just " theft "

Bet it is not the first time

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Disgusting

people Japan is safe but use some common sense. Don’t leave money around. This isn’t Japan of the 80’s. The new generation is much different.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top 10 Cheapest Supermarket Chains in Osaka

GaijinPot Blog

2025 Top Jobs in Japan Week 8

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Grandeco Snow Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Sports

Ani Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

The Next Big Earthquake in Japan: Are You Prepared?

GaijinPot Blog

What is a 1K Apartment in Japan? Costs, Pros and Space-Saving Tips

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Hay Fever in Japan: 10 Products To Help You Fight It

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Naeba Ski Resort

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Shopping Etiquette in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

9 Gifts For Expecting Mothers That They’ll Genuinely Love

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Handling The ‘What’s Your Type?’ Question in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Gokase Highland Ski and Snowboard Resort

GaijinPot Travel