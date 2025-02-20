Ambulance worker arrested for stealing ¥100,000 from home while on emergency call there

Police in Matsubara City, Osaka Prefecture, have arrested a 30-year-old male ambulance crew member on suspicion of stealing 100,000 yen in cash from a home while on an emergency call there last September.

According to police, Junpei Kamada, an ambulance crew member from the Matsubara City Fire Department, is suspected of stealing the money from a bag at the entrance of the home of a woman in her 70s on Sept 29, NTV reported.

The woman had called 119 to report that a family member had been injured.

The theft came to light after the woman noticed she had no money in her bag after the ambulance crew left. She notified police.

Police said Kamada has admitted to the charge and quoted him as saying, "I wanted money to play pachinko and other games."

Police said there have been multiple reports of similar thefts in Matsubara City, and are investigating whether they occurred at places where Kamada was part of an ambulance crew responding to emergency calls.

