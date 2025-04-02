American arrested after bringing gun into Japan undetected

An American man was arrested in Kobe last month after he allegedly brought a handgun and ammunition into Japan in his luggage by mistake and passed through airport customs undetected, local police said Wednesday.
The man, identified as Rand Alan Peterson, 73, is believed to have come through Kansai airport in Osaka Prefecture with the gun in his suitcase on a flight from Hawaii on March 22. He was arrested on March 24 on suspicion of possessing a firearm.
The case has highlighted concerns over screening measures ahead of the World Exposition in the city of Osaka, with a large number of international arrivals expected for the event.
Osaka Customs, which has jurisdiction over customs operations at the airport in Izumisano, declined to comment.
According to police, Peterson realized he had brought the handgun, with three bullets in the chamber, in his luggage while at a hotel in Izumisano the morning after he arrived.
Later that day, Peterson reported the discovery to an attendant as he was boarding a cruise ship departing from a terminal at Kobe port. The three bullets were found discarded in a trash box at the terminal.
Peterson said he put the gun, which he carries for self-defense, into his suitcase by accident, and disposed of the bullets thinking having them together with the gun would constitute a more serious offense.© KYODO
Asiaman7
Could this have been handled better by the Japanese police?
This fellow is an elderly man — 73 years old. He realized his mistake. He self-reported his mistake. No one was injured or harmed.
Couldn’t the police have compassionately taken the firearm, thanked him for his honesty, and wished him a pleasant cruise? (Similar to how the Japan Fair Trade Commission offers companies leniency for self-reported violations.)
And then, perhaps, authorities could have quietly initiated a review of customs’ failure to spot this weapon.
Tokyo Guy
You could just write "Man arrested after bringing gun into Japan undetected". The nationality would be implicit...
Jay
A classic case of “no good deed goes unpunished” in Japan. A man does the responsible thing by reporting his mistake, and instead of showing an ounce of common sense or discretion, the cops throw him in a cell.
This reminds me of that Yamagata farmer last year who accidentally shot a protected bird, called police to tell them what had happened, and got arrested and detained for his honesty.
This just proves that some cultures pride themselves on fairness and compassion; others just follow the RULEBOOK like ROBOTS, no matter how absurd the outcome. Makes you wonder which approach is truly ‘just.’
Hercolobus
Where was TSA during departure? The TSA associates at Honolulu did not allow me to pass a bottle of water even when I told them I needed it to drink medicines. They should be held accountable too.
divinda
He threw the bullet in the trash. Should have put the gun in the bin too.
Or better yet, should have thrown it overboard once out at sea.
TokyoLiving
What was he thinking, still in his uncivilized country?
They are so used to the savagery of their gun culture and its pathetic second amendment.
Jail and deport !!..
virusrex
For that it would be at least necessary for the american to directly report to the police and surrender the weapon and bullets instead of just informing an "attendant" and keeping with his trip as if it was nothing of importance.
As the article reads this is a second hand testimony making much more important that they actually investigate what happened and justify an arrest, that by itself do not require any violence but laws were broken so it is not rational to expect for the police to just waive the consequences.
factchecker
What an idiot. American gun obsession is sick has no place in Japan. Deport and bar this jerk.
Jay
VirusRex was the the kid who constantly reminded the teacher his class had homework due that day.
bo
Guess h'es being "tortured "right now , h'es already owned up so what next ,he came to kill someone , then he confesses and gets 5 years
Meiyouwenti
Jay,
What gives cops authority to decide what is fair and compassionate? Play by the rules book is the fairest way. Crossing the national border with a handgun is a serious matter. The 73-year old guy will be released soon. There’s zero chance he’ll go to jail in Japan. That’s compassionate