American arrested after bringing gun into Japan undetected

An American man was arrested in Kobe last month after he allegedly brought a handgun and ammunition into Japan in his luggage by mistake and passed through airport customs undetected, local police said Wednesday.

The man, identified as Rand Alan Peterson, 73, is believed to have come through Kansai airport in Osaka Prefecture with the gun in his suitcase on a flight from Hawaii on March 22. He was arrested on March 24 on suspicion of possessing a firearm.

The case has highlighted concerns over screening measures ahead of the World Exposition in the city of Osaka, with a large number of international arrivals expected for the event.

Osaka Customs, which has jurisdiction over customs operations at the airport in Izumisano, declined to comment.

According to police, Peterson realized he had brought the handgun, with three bullets in the chamber, in his luggage while at a hotel in Izumisano the morning after he arrived.

Later that day, Peterson reported the discovery to an attendant as he was boarding a cruise ship departing from a terminal at Kobe port. The three bullets were found discarded in a trash box at the terminal.

Peterson said he put the gun, which he carries for self-defense, into his suitcase by accident, and disposed of the bullets thinking having them together with the gun would constitute a more serious offense.

© KYODO