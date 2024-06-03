American arrested for stalking estranged wife in Gifu Prefecture

Gifu Prefectural Police have arrested a 49-year-old American man in Yamagata City, Yamagata Prefecture, on suspicion of stalking his estranged wife.

According to police reports, he allegedly stalked his estranged wife, who is in her 50s, multiple times between March 31 and June 2, including showing up at her home and waiting for her outside her workplace, broadcaster NTV reported Tuesday.

Police said the man is an assistant foreign language teacher who taught English at elementary and junior high schools in Yamagata.

After being consulted by the woman, police issued the man a verbal warning on March 29 to stay away from his estranged wife.

