American arrested on suspicion of smuggling cannabis oil

Police in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 43-year-old American man on suspicion of smuggling cannabis oil.
According to police and Kanto customs officials, Richard Melgarejo, who is an English teacher, was detained after he took possession of a package containing two kilograms of cannabis oil, Fuji TV reported. The package had been sent to a hotel in Ibaraki Prefecture. Melgarejo was arrested on April 26 when he went to the hotel to pick up the package, police said, adding he was sent to prosecutors on Friday.
Customs officials said the cannabis oil was in two bottles marked hair treatment. The banned substance in the two bottles is valued at around 80 million yen.
After arresting Melgarejo, police searched his residence where they found a further five kilograms of cannabis oil, with a street value of about 200 million yen.
Police said they suspect Melgarejo may be part of a smuggling ring.
Laguna
He is in for a world of pain. Just don't do marijuana in Japan - the risk is not worth it. Have a shochu and wait for your next visit to the States.
Newgirlintown
Christ on the cross. Cannabis oil. And you can buy as many cans of extra strength alcohol as you like and smoke yourself into an early grave completely legally. But those ones are taxed so…
Simian Lane
3 years in the can for that brazen act I would imagine.
Monty
Because of such idiots, no wonder the japanese people get more and more suspicious of us foreigners.
Tora
80 million yen for two bottles of cannabis oil???? That's like 800,000 dollars! I know it's a case of supply and demand but this is ridiculous!
AG
Thought cannabis oil was already legal in Japan, considering its many proven benefits for some health issues.
Don’t agree with any type of smuggling, but it’s time for the government to look into these alternatives medicines.
Not only for the obvious: public health, but also as they would be able to regulate and tax it.
Wake up call!
sourpuss
somehow in his head it all made sense.
gaicuckojin
hahaha
should of just stayed in his country
Darius
Japanese police - You can not bring this into Japan.
Richard - Yes I can-nabis.
klutzman
Given that it's the year 2021, I think the authorities here need to re-evaluate what should be considered "kiken-drugs" from a penalty or incarceration perspective, especially where such substances could ultimately be used for medicinal purposes.
Do the hustle
Arrested on April 26 and sent to prosecutors on June 4.
Pukey2
I'm surprised they haven't removed his photo:
https://www.spoken-language.jp/instructors/
nandakandamanda
A couple of summers back my daughter gave me a jar of skin cream from a health foods shop, but after some mental debate over the ingredients I decided not to carry it back to Japan.
Imagine my surprise when my (J) wife produced it from her suitcase, saying, "Here, you forgot this!" Aaaarrrggghhh.... :headbang:
oldman_13
Only a short matter of time before the American comes up with the tired old "I'm innocent I didn't know what was in the package, xenophobic Japanese cops framed me" excuse.
Tamil
Very handsome but not so bright Engrish Teacher:
https://www.tokyoreporter.com/crime/american-english-teacher-suspected-of-smuggling-cannabis-oil/