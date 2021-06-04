American arrested on suspicion of smuggling cannabis oil

Police in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 43-year-old American man on suspicion of smuggling cannabis oil.

According to police and Kanto customs officials, Richard Melgarejo, who is an English teacher, was detained after he took possession of a package containing two kilograms of cannabis oil, Fuji TV reported. The package had been sent to a hotel in Ibaraki Prefecture. Melgarejo was arrested on April 26 when he went to the hotel to pick up the package, police said, adding he was sent to prosecutors on Friday.

Customs officials said the cannabis oil was in two bottles marked hair treatment. The banned substance in the two bottles is valued at around 80 million yen.

After arresting Melgarejo, police searched his residence where they found a further five kilograms of cannabis oil, with a street value of about 200 million yen.

Police said they suspect Melgarejo may be part of a smuggling ring.

© Japan Today