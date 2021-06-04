Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

American arrested on suspicion of smuggling cannabis oil

13 Comments
IBARAKI

Police in Tsukuba, Ibaraki Prefecture, have arrested a 43-year-old American man on suspicion of smuggling cannabis oil.

According to police and Kanto customs officials, Richard Melgarejo, who is an English teacher, was detained after he took possession of a package containing two kilograms of cannabis oil, Fuji TV reported. The package had been sent to a hotel in Ibaraki Prefecture. Melgarejo was arrested on April 26 when he went to the hotel to pick up the package, police said, adding he was sent to prosecutors on Friday.

Customs officials said the cannabis oil was in two bottles marked hair treatment. The banned substance in the two bottles is valued at around 80 million yen.

After arresting Melgarejo, police searched his residence where they found a further five kilograms of cannabis oil, with a street value of about 200 million yen.

Police said they suspect Melgarejo may be part of a smuggling ring.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

13 Comments
Login to comment

He is in for a world of pain. Just don't do marijuana in Japan - the risk is not worth it. Have a shochu and wait for your next visit to the States.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

Christ on the cross. Cannabis oil. And you can buy as many cans of extra strength alcohol as you like and smoke yourself into an early grave completely legally. But those ones are taxed so…

6 ( +6 / -0 )

3 years in the can for that brazen act I would imagine.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Because of such idiots, no wonder the japanese people get more and more suspicious of us foreigners.

-3 ( +0 / -3 )

80 million yen for two bottles of cannabis oil???? That's like 800,000 dollars! I know it's a case of supply and demand but this is ridiculous!

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Thought cannabis oil was already legal in Japan, considering its many proven benefits for some health issues.

Don’t agree with any type of smuggling, but it’s time for the government to look into these alternatives medicines.

Not only for the obvious: public health, but also as they would be able to regulate and tax it.

Wake up call!

1 ( +2 / -1 )

somehow in his head it all made sense.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

hahaha

should of just stayed in his country

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Japanese police - You can not bring this into Japan.

Richard - Yes I can-nabis.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Given that it's the year 2021, I think the authorities here need to re-evaluate what should be considered "kiken-drugs" from a penalty or incarceration perspective, especially where such substances could ultimately be used for medicinal purposes.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Arrested on April 26 and sent to prosecutors on June 4.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

I'm surprised they haven't removed his photo:

https://www.spoken-language.jp/instructors/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A couple of summers back my daughter gave me a jar of skin cream from a health foods shop, but after some mental debate over the ingredients I decided not to carry it back to Japan.

Imagine my surprise when my (J) wife produced it from her suitcase, saying, "Here, you forgot this!" Aaaarrrggghhh.... :headbang:

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Only a short matter of time before the American comes up with the tired old "I'm innocent I didn't know what was in the package, xenophobic Japanese cops framed me" excuse.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Very handsome but not so bright Engrish Teacher:

https://www.tokyoreporter.com/crime/american-english-teacher-suspected-of-smuggling-cannabis-oil/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Recipe: Nana-Berry-Cherry Smoothie Bowl

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 21

GaijinPot Blog

Kyushu

GaijinPot Travel

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 22

GaijinPot Blog

Saving the Bears and People of Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Learning Japanese Calligraphy

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #133: Japanese Nurseries Encourage Positivity

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For May 31-June 6

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Recipes: Umeshu

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Basic Etiquette Tips For Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

From Batsu To Maru: Japan’s Shift In Attitude Toward Untying the Knot

Savvy Tokyo

Chubu

GaijinPot Travel