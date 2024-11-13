American man arrested for defacing Tokyo's Meiji Jingu shrine

Police have arrested a 65-year-old American man for allegedly defacing Meiji Jingu shrine in Tokyo earlier this week by using his fingernails to scratch letters in a torii gate there.
Steve Hayes, who arrived in Japan for a holiday with his family on Monday, claimed he was writing his family members' names as a prank, according to the police.
Hayes is suspected of using fingernails on his right hand to carve five letters of the Latin alphabet in a space measuring roughly 5 centimeters by 6 cm on a torii gate pillar at around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Staff of the shrine discovered the damage later that same day and called the police, who arrested him the following day.
On Sunday, etchings resembling kanji characters were found on another torii gate at the shrine.© KYODO
KazukoHarmony
Steve Hayes is a 65-year-old American Idiot!
Asiaman7
Foreign Tourists,
Most of you do not follow the poor example of people like Steve Hayes. Thank you!
Poor performers like Steve reflect negatively on all foreigners in Japan, many of whom have spent decades in this wonderful country striving to be upstanding partners, neighbors, friends, and business colleagues. I don’t know about other long-term non-Japanese residents, but people like Steve leave me deeply ashamed, shaking my head in disbelief.
Bobby Franks
Why, Steve?
Why?
You’re 65 years old!
Why haven’t you outgrown this childish behavior?
falseflagsteve
What a 42 carat plonker this geriatric vandal really is. That the kind of lark silly kids get up to and this is a man who should know a lot better.
sakurasuki
So not always teenage, elderly also can do the same thing!
NCIS Reruns
Perhaps he is desperate to lose weight and someone recommended he try the Japanese Prison Diet.
Random
Holiday will probably be more fun now that dad’s locked up.
Newgirlintown
What a pranker. This kind of thing only serves to drive up xenophobia and more of those news features blaming foreigners for all the county’s woes.
sakurasuki
He might only stay for few weeks with family, people from US can stay up 90 days.
However now he need to extend his stay, 20 days before trial and even more after that.
https://japan.embassy.gov.au/tkyo/arrests.html
wallace
Fine, ban, deport.
TorafusuTorasan
USA Today ran an article yesterday about so-called tourist syndrome. Nearly half of travelers say that they broke a law abroad that they wouldnt have at home. If true, it challenges the idea that some folks here are stating that people who act like Hayes are outliers.
Tokyo Guy
The US has done enough to damage its own reputation recently without needing idiots doing it abroad as well.
(I'm half tempted to make a comment about this guy's political affiliation, just to see the usual suspects come roaring out of the gate).
kwatt
Be aware more security cameras were set up all over there.
falseflagsteve
nintendogirl
65 yo? Should be kept at the prison for a long time!
Some Americans are really dumb
diagonalslip
would he go on holiday to France (for e.g.) and do similar in a cathedral? nope! wouldn't even think about it.... so why?