 Japan Today Get your ticket to GaijinPot Expo 2024
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

American man arrested for defacing Tokyo's Meiji Jingu shrine

15 Comments
TOKYO

Police have arrested a 65-year-old American man for allegedly defacing Meiji Jingu shrine in Tokyo earlier this week by using his fingernails to scratch letters in a torii gate there.

Steve Hayes, who arrived in Japan for a holiday with his family on Monday, claimed he was writing his family members' names as a prank, according to the police.

Hayes is suspected of using fingernails on his right hand to carve five letters of the Latin alphabet in a space measuring roughly 5 centimeters by 6 cm on a torii gate pillar at around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday.

Staff of the shrine discovered the damage later that same day and called the police, who arrested him the following day.

On Sunday, etchings resembling kanji characters were found on another torii gate at the shrine.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Tesla High class Uber Driver (High Pay + Flexible Hours) -- Try something new!

Welcoming inexperienced applicants and drivers of all types.

Apply Now

15 Comments
Login to comment

Steve Hayes is a 65-year-old American Idiot!

14 ( +14 / -0 )

Foreign Tourists,

Most of you do not follow the poor example of people like Steve Hayes. Thank you!

Poor performers like Steve reflect negatively on all foreigners in Japan, many of whom have spent decades in this wonderful country striving to be upstanding partners, neighbors, friends, and business colleagues. I don’t know about other long-term non-Japanese residents, but people like Steve leave me deeply ashamed, shaking my head in disbelief.

11 ( +12 / -1 )

Why, Steve? 

Why? 

You’re 65 years old! 

Why haven’t you outgrown this childish behavior?

7 ( +7 / -0 )

What a 42 carat plonker this geriatric vandal really is. That the kind of lark silly kids get up to and this is a man who should know a lot better.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

So not always teenage, elderly also can do the same thing!

-7 ( +0 / -7 )

Perhaps he is desperate to lose weight and someone recommended he try the Japanese Prison Diet.

1 ( +3 / -2 )

Holiday will probably be more fun now that dad’s locked up.

3 ( +3 / -0 )

What a pranker. This kind of thing only serves to drive up xenophobia and more of those news features blaming foreigners for all the county’s woes.

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Steve Hayes, who arrived in Japan for a holiday with his family on Monday

He might only stay for few weeks with family, people from US can stay up 90 days.

However now he need to extend his stay, 20 days before trial and even more after that.

https://japan.embassy.gov.au/tkyo/arrests.html

-5 ( +1 / -6 )

Fine, ban, deport.

5 ( +5 / -0 )

USA Today ran an article yesterday about so-called tourist syndrome. Nearly half of travelers say that they broke a law abroad that they wouldnt have at home. If true, it challenges the idea that some folks here are stating that people who act like Hayes are outliers.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

The US has done enough to damage its own reputation recently without needing idiots doing it abroad as well.

(I'm half tempted to make a comment about this guy's political affiliation, just to see the usual suspects come roaring out of the gate).

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Be aware more security cameras were set up all over there.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Wallace

Fine, ban, deport.

Sounds like a title of a punk bands album, lol.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

65 yo? Should be kept at the prison for a long time!

Some Americans are really dumb

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

would he go on holiday to France (for e.g.) and do similar in a cathedral? nope! wouldn't even think about it.... so why?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

The Best Hiphop and Rap Songs For Learning Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Women Samurai in Japanese History

Savvy Tokyo

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

Karasawa Cirque

GaijinPot Travel

Food & Drink

Easy Bento Making For Newbies

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Dealing With Postpartum Depression in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

tokyo

Akigawa Valley

GaijinPot Travel

Momijidani Park

GaijinPot Travel

Stories About Toxic Work Environments in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Contraception in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Savvy’s Guide To The Best Lesbian Bars and Apps in Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Online Voting for the GaijinPot Expo Art Contest 2024

GaijinPot Blog