Americans apologize to Tokyo court for role in Ghosn escape

Two Americans charged in Japan with helping Nissan’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, jump bail and escape Japan for Lebanon apologized Tuesday in a Tokyo court.
“I deeply regret my actions and sincerely apologize for causing difficulties for the judicial process and for the Japanese people. I’m sorry,” Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret said, bowing and holding back sobs.
Taylor, on trial in Tokyo District Court with his son Peter, said in response to questioning by his lawyer and by prosecutors that he had been misinformed by Ghosn and his wife, Carole Ghosn.
Carole Ghosn told Taylor her husband was “tortured" and grilled in solitary confinement, he said. Ghosn also said he was being mistreated, Taylor said.
Taylor said he has been well treated in Japan.
“I didn’t know much about Japan. All I know is that the Japanese are the friendliest people I’ve ever bumped into,” he said.
At the outset of their trial earlier this month, the Taylors indicated they weren’t fighting the allegations, in Japan’s equivalent of pleading guilty. They were arrested in Massachusetts last year and extradited to Japan in March.
Peter Taylor, who allegedly met with Ghosn to plan the escape, also apologized to the court for the “trouble” he had caused.
“I must apologize to the people of Japan,” Peter Taylor said, bowing to a panel of three judges.
“After more than 400 days in jail, I have had a lot of time to reflect. I take full responsibility and deeply apologize. I am sorry," he said.
If convicted of helping a criminal, the Taylors face up to three years in prison. Japanese trials often drag on for months, and their defense team has indicated they want the trial to finish as soon as possible. Showing remorse for wrongdoing is considered crucial for defendants hoping for judicial leniency.
Ghosn, who led Nissan for two decades, was arrested in November 2018, and charged with financial misconduct, including falsifying securities reports to under-report his future compensation, and with breach of trust in using Nissan money for personal gain.
He says he is innocent, arguing that the compensation was never decided on or paid and the expenses were legitimate for his job.
Ghosn hid in a box for musical equipment and left Japan in a private jet in December 2019. He is now in Lebanon, which has no extradition treaty with Japan.
The Taylors, who have not been granted bail, are accused of playing leading roles in that escape. Prosecutors have described details of bank transfers and bitcoin payments, alleging Ghosn paid the Taylors the equivalent of $1.3 million.
While in detention, prosecutors questioned Ghosn without a lawyer present, although he was allowed lawyers’ visits. That’s standard in Japan, where more than 99% of criminal cases end with guilty verdicts. Critics often point to human rights abuses in the judicial system.
Another American and former top Nissan executive, Greg Kelly, is on trial in Tokyo on charges of under-reporting Ghosn's compensation. Kelly says he is innocent and was only trying to pay Ghosn legally.
ReasonandWisdomNippon
I remember them saying to judge in USA not to send them to Japan because they will be tortured, beaten, possibly killed.
...... Now that they arrived in Japan. They are sorry. Regret their mistakes. Ok buddy.
Michael Taylor, a former Green Beret, knew exactly what he was doing.
Please punish this people, Ghosn already got away. Get out of jail, living the good life writing a book about it with a Movie Deal Coming Soon.
oldman_13
Free the Taylors!
bokuda
In the j-justice that's the only way out:
Acting apologetic and look for the minimum sentence.
Any intention to fight back will end up with jail time.
sakurasuki
Ghanian man or Srilankan woman that died during detention will say different thing.
https://www.straitstimes.com/asia/east-asia/a-sri-lankans-tragic-death-in-japan-casts-a-harsh-spotlight-on-controversial-refugee
Sorry for what, helping someone to escape and exposing to the world that Japan's hostage justice system is exist? People who should really sorry is people who did child abduction and still walk free in Japan while their extradition still not being processed.
https://asia.nikkei.com/Politics/Parental-child-abduction-places-Japan-on-blacklist
Albert
Where is Ghosn when two people are being in court? Ghosn is laughing and doesn't care as long he is free.
Those two gentlemen knew what they did, and they decided to hel Ghosn. Now he is free and they are facing judgement.
Ghosn always he was innocent, but never there was proof. All documents were showing he was gelding back money.
It is true Japan is strict and most people think their country is good but America his is own problem were police put knees on people neck with death as results without a fair trail. Another example is that as a foreigner you don't want be in a jail in Indonesia or Philippines where circumstances are bad. Every country has their issues not only Japan. Just don't do crime in a foreign country and you may just be fine.
coskuri
OK, they are saying what they need to say now. But look at this :
According to Carlos Ghosn, his family was not involved at all.
But Carole... Carole... Carole...
Here, Taylor acknowleges that Mrs Ghosn was participating in the booking of that adventure trip. On more nail in the coffin of Carole's future life in the US.
cracaphat
Might get them a minute off their sentence.But still going to be made an example of...harshly.
Hiro
Smart move no doubt. Showing remorse and willing to accept guilt is the fastest ways for lawyers to help you reduce your sentences. Everyone love a smooth trial and the more cooperative you are, the more lenient the judge get.
But i am kinda disappointed. I though these guys had plenty of training during their time in army and were use to intense situations. Expected them to be some hardcore guys that would never crack under any circumstance.
Peter Neil
"And the Oscar for best supporting actor in a drama goes to . . ."
buchailldana
So his prison warders greet him with a big friendly ohayo gozaimasu every morning??
A likey story.
I somehow doubt japanese prison staff are the friendliest people you can meet.
You're not allowed to even look them in the eye
virusrex
If the purpose of the prosecution was to teach the accused a lesson it would have been smart to show remorse, unfortunately for them this is much bigger for the goverment of Japan than just punish their actions, It is not likely they will get any clemency.
Alan Harrison
Taylor said he has been well treated in Japan.
Of course he has been treated well in Japan. The Japanese legal system has been exposed and eveybody is watching.
Carole Ghosn told Taylor her husband was “tortured" and grilled in solitary confinement, he said. Ghosn also said he was being mistreated, Taylor said.
Probably right. At that time the Japanese legal system had not been exposed and nobody was watching.
enolagay
Well, it usually works for japanese but I doubt their apology would seem sincere enough for japanese standards
OzBurger
I'm sorry that I got extradidted to Japan, more like....
These guys would have known the risks of the mission when they accepted it, sureley it would have been priced into the fee. They certainly are tougher than Ghosn in accepting their fate, now they are just playing the game of an apology and sit out their jail time.