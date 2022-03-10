Americans in Japanese prison for helping Ghosn escape seek to go home

Two Americans imprisoned in Japan for helping former Nissan Chairman Carlos Ghosn avoid trial and escape to Lebanon are hoping to serve the rest of their time in the U.S.
The Boston-based attorney for Michael Taylor and his son Peter Taylor, Paul Kelly, said Thursday that the elder man was suffering from serious back pain and frostbite.
The U.S. Justice Department in October requested the Taylors, who were convicted in the same trial, be transferred to a U.S. prison.
"It's not been an easy time for them, between the extreme cold and the isolation," Kelly told The Associated Press.
"Japan has not acted on the transfer issue at all. If Japan were to grant the transfer, then Michael and Peter would be literally taken immediately out of Japan and brought back to the United States," he said.
Japan's Justice Ministry must agree for the transfer to be carried out. The ministry had no immediate comment.
Ghosn fled to Lebanon in late 2019, hiding in a music instrument box aboard a private jet.
Japanese prisons lack Western-style heating, air-conditioning or beds. Inmates get a mattress that's rolled out at night. Japanese authorities say their prisons meet humanitarian standards.
Michael and Peter Taylor were convicted in Tokyo District Court in July for their roles in helping Ghosn escape Japan for Lebanon, the country of his ancestry. Lebanon has no extradition treaty with Japan.
Taylor, 61, was sentenced to two years in prison. Peter Taylor, 29, was accused of arranging the escape and sentenced to 20 months in prison. Since he is athletic and younger, he is in better shape than his father, Kelly said.
In their trial, they said they had been misled and wanted to save Ghosn from an unfair system, believing Ghosn could not expect a fair trial. Japan's justice system has been long criticized by human rights advocates.
The Taylors were extradited from the U.S. in February 2021, after spending nine months in detention. They were kept in solitary confinement in Japan while awaiting their verdict. That is fairly standard in Japan for suspects not given bail. But they were not given credit for the time spent before they were sentenced.
The Taylors' family members have not been able to visit or telephone them. They have only been able to meet with their attorneys and U.S. Embassy officials.
Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 and charged with under-reporting his compensation and of breach of trust in misusing Nissan money for personal gain, such as fancy homes, a yacht and lavish parties. He says he is innocent.
Another American, former senior Nissan Motor Co. executive Greg Kelly, recently returned home to the U.S. after being cleared of nearly all charges related to Ghosn's compensation. Kelly says he is innocent and is appealing. He is not required to stay in Japan while the Tokyo High Court hears an appeal.
Tokyo prosecutors, who demanded two years in prison for Kelly, also are considering an appeal, spokesman and Deputy Chief Prosecutor Hiroshi Morimoto said.
Ghosn was a superstar for two decades at Nissan's helm. Kelly's trial has highlighted discontent at the Japanese automaker over what was perceived as its lesser position in the alliance with French partner Renault.
sakurasuki
Which humanitarian standard they use?
That's another humanitarian standard that Japan's use.
JeffLee
Nearly all Japanese homes lack the first two and many don't have the third.
Living in Japan has made me tough. I'm always surprised by how cozy and comfortable people's homes in Canada are when I go to visit.
Cricky
Caliban42
Most if not all Japanese homes use a Kotatsu for heating. I’ve stayed in few homes in Japan whilst visiting family, they all have AC (Daikin and Mitsubishi Electric are world leaders) and they all have western beds. Futons are more for guests.
Phyllis R. Thompson
What? That is weird. I am super warm everynight in the Winter. My house has central Heat, and central AC for the summer. You must be low class in Japan or a troll who doesn't even live here.
chinpo wo sasageyo
The torture is part of the correctional facility in Japan. No mercy given to people who stray out of the social norms. They strike the hammer on the sticking out nails very hard.
Maybe they could escape in a musical equipment box. Wait...
zichi
Many modern homes have under-floor heating but are expensive to turn on. We haven't slept on futons for decades. Expensive 30 cm thick mattress. Every room has ac/heating.
Phyllis R. Thompson
This person commenting about Japanese homes has to be a bot or a troll. I have been here for 15 years and never have been in a house with no beds, and or heat/ac. LoL
Asiaman7
The recent Greg Kelly verdict clearly demonstrated that the prosecutors didn't have much of a case against Ghosn. They restricted Kelly's freedoms for 3 1/2 years -- all for a six-month suspended sentence.
Hiro
Weren’t they use to be in the army? That little of discomfort already send them crying for home?? Just get use to it.
Then what about the countless of japanese criminals that has been living in these prisons? You don’t any of them complaining. In fact many intentionally commit crimes just to get into prison these days for free meal and a place to stay during winter time.
dagon
There are many in the highest reaches of government and Japan Inc. who are much more deserving of the penal systems' omotenashi.
Kaaskop
Phyllis R. Thompson
You do not know Japan.
Houses have no floor heating and are very bad isolated against winter and summer.
I think you are a troll.
zichi
Kaaskop
I know several people with underfloor electric heating but because of the costs only turn it on when it's very cold but if they have solar panels then the running costs are reduced. We also live in a very well insulated house.
Gaijinjland
I’d rather be in a Japanese prison than an American one any day! At least you don’t have to share a toilet with 10 other inmates!