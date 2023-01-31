ANA delays departure of 2 flights from Naha Airport over bomb threat

All Nippon Airways Co delayed two flights scheduled to depart from Naha Airport on Monday after receiving a bomb threat, according to the Okinawa prefectural government.

Both flights eventually departed around two hours behind schedule after it was confirmed there were no abnormalities. No passengers or crew members were injured.

The Japanese airline and authorities are investigating the situation.

Of the two planes, Flight 462 left the boarding gate at Naha Airport but returned before takeoff. The aircraft was scheduled to depart at 11:25 a.m. and arrive at Haneda airport in Tokyo at 1:40 p.m., but instead departed at 1:38 p.m., according to ANA.

A 45-year-old woman who was among the passengers said the aircraft returned to the terminal at around 12:50 p.m. while queuing for takeoff. Passengers appeared restless after the captain announced there had been a bomb threat, she said.

The incident comes after a domestic flight operated by Jetstar Japan Co leaving Narita for Fukuoka made an emergency landing on Jan 7 at an airport near Nagoya following a threat claiming a bomb had been planted on the aircraft.

Five passengers sustained minor injuries when evacuating via the airplane's inflatable slides following its landing at Chubu airport in Aichi Prefecture. The runway was also temporarily closed.

