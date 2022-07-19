2.5 seconds: The security lapses that sealed Shinzo Abe's fate

Bodyguards could have saved Shinzo Abe if they shielded him or removed him from the line of fire in the 2.5 seconds between a missed first shot and a second round of gunfire that fatally wounded him, according to eight security experts who reviewed footage of the former Japanese leader's assassination.
The failure to protect Abe from the second shot followed what appeared to be a series of security lapses in the lead-up to the assassination of Japan's longest-serving prime minister on July 8, the Japanese and international experts said.
Abe's killing in the western city of Nara by a man using a homemade weapon shocked a nation where gun violence is rare and politicians campaign up close to the public with light security.
Japanese authorities – including Prime Minister Fumio Kishida - have acknowledged security lapses, and police say they are investigating.
In addition to the security experts, Reuters spoke to six witnesses at the scene and examined multiple videos available online, taken from different angles, to piece together a detailed account of security measures ahead of his shooting.
After leaving 67-year-old Abe exposed from behind as he spoke on a traffic island on a public road, his security detail allowed the shooter – identified by police as Tetsuya Yamagami, 41 – to come within meters of Abe unchecked, carrying a weapon, the footage showed.
"They should have seen the attacker very deliberately walking towards the rear of the prime minister and intervened," said Kenneth Bombace, head of Global Threat Solutions, which provided security to Joe Biden when he was a presidential candidate.
Yamagami came within around 7 meters of Abe before firing his first shot, which missed, the Yomiuri newspaper said, citing investigative sources. He fired the second shot, which hit, at around 5 meters away, it said.
Abe's bodyguards did not appear to have "concentric rings of security" around him, said John Soltys, a former Navy SEAL and CIA officer now a vice president at security firm Prosegur. "They didn't have any kind of surveillance in the crowd."
Asked about the experts’ analysis, the Nara Prefectural Police, in charge of security for Abe's campaign stop, told Reuters in a statement the department was "committed to thoroughly identifying the security problems" with Abe's protection, declining to comment further.
The video footage showed that, after the first shot, Abe turns and looks over his left shoulder. Two bodyguards scramble to get between him and the shooter, one hoisting a slim black bag. Two others head toward the shooter, who moves closer through the smoke.
Although Abe's security tackled the assailant moments later and arrested him, it was the "wrong response" for some of the security to go after the shooter instead of moving to protect Abe, said Mitsuru Fukuda, a Nihon University professor specializing in crisis management and terrorism.
There was enough security, "but no sense of danger," said Yasuhiro Sasaki, a retired police officer in Saitama prefecture near Tokyo who handled security for VIPs. "Everyone was startled and no one went to where Abe was."
The Tokyo police, in charge of VIP politicians' bodyguards, referred questions to the Nara police.
The National Police Agency, which oversees local police forces, said Abe’s killing was the result of the police failing to fulfill their responsibility and said it had set up a team to review security and protection measures and to consider concrete steps to prevent such a serious incident from recurring.
"We recognize that there were problems not only in the on-site response, such as the security and protection set-up, deployment of personnel and fundamental security procedures, but also in the way the National Police Agency was involved,” it said in response to Reuters questions.
Reuters could not reach Yamagami, who remains in police custody, for comment and could not determine whether he had a lawyer.
Footage shows four bodyguards inside the guardrails as Abe spoke, according to Koichi Ito, a former sergeant at the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department's special assault team, now a security consultant. Their number was corroborated by local politician Masahiro Okuni, who was at the scene.
When the former prime minister stepped up to speak, Yamagami could be seen in video footage in the background, clapping.
As Yamagami walked up behind Abe, security did not appear to take action, the footage showed.
Abe should have had a dedicated close protection bodyguard to get him away, said a member of the U.S. Diplomatic Security Service, which protects senior diplomats and foreign dignitaries.
"We would grab him by the belt and collar, shield him with our body and move away," the agent said.
Katsuhiko Ikeda, former superintendent general of the Tokyo police who ran security for Japan's Group of Eight summits in 2000 and 2008, said the situation would have developed very differently if Abe’s security detail had been close enough to reach him in a second or two.
Ito, the former police sergeant, said security could have stopped the first shot had they been vigilant and communicating.
"Even if they missed that, there was a more than two-second window before the second shot, so they definitely could have prevented that," he said. "If Abe had been protected properly, it could have been avoided."© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2022.
David Brent
It was absolutely pathetic seeing how poorly trained and prepared the supposed security police were.
This guy nails it:
https://www3.nhk.or.jp/nhkworld/en/news/20220713_N02/
Lindsay
So, he got Abe with the second shot from 5 meters away? That’s only about 14 feet. Why was anybody that close? And, why was he not flung onto the ground by security after the first shot? It would seem that Abe is a victim of complacency by his bodyguards.
Hopefully, this incident will make Japan wake up and realize their little island is a part of the whole world and not the little piece of paradise they believe it to be.
quercetum
Many security guards in this country are retirees, but there aren’t robberies at the banks where they work.
Lamilly
the situation in a nutshell
Nemo
Agree with David.
Can’t blame Abe for turning to look. He’s a civilian.
I want to give his detail a pass; Japan has almost no guns. However, these guys were paid and should have been trained for the one in a million scenario. And not for nothing, the protectee is dead.
They just left Abe standing there laid bare for the 2nd shot.
That’s mission failure. And no amount of “yeah but...” is going to change that. The protectee is dead.
Abe234
You can see from the photo that it was easy to get around to the back or Abe. So this would increase the area for any security to try and observe, and this could have been be reduced by having the back screened off, so the security would have half the area to monitor and it may have made it more difficult for the shooter to get a clean shot from the middle of the crowd, and if he was at the front, it would have been easier for security to monitor the front of. We live in a safe country with very few guns. Id expect they thought the main threat would be from a knife or a sword. If it was the states the main threat would be from a gun.
Dr Tyrell
blue
@David Brent
No specialist in close protection by any stretch, but the 360-degree open surroundings around Abe were the first thing that stood out to me...
The more open the space, the more difficult to secure the area and the more SPs / adequately trained cops you need to do so, with the actual service men numbers on display here obviously not enough to cover that vast an area...
What I would love to know is who in Japan has the last word on whether it is ok or not to hold the event / to have the VIP stand his ground in a specific location: the SPs who are the most apt to decide when it comes to close protecion, the local cops who are the ones knowing the area the most, the local chapter of the political group or the VIP him/herself with one or possibly the latter two overriding both SPs and cops?
Not sure how things are abroad, but Japanese politics are known for having the politicians "decide" policies and for then having them push things down to the public servants for them to then find ways around to "execute" the orders from above.
If this was even remotely the case here, then the local LDP chapter or Abe himself may have done a mistake which would have proven to be ultimately fatal...
I also recall Kishida to be very quick at drawing and seemingly very eager to push the blame on the SPs before even any investigation starting(?) or offering their findings...
Would love to have a former Japanese SP tell us more about how things are generally run around here...
The Avenger
It was at least seven seconds between the first shot and the time that the first officers reached Abe's person. That's too long.
Sven Asai
There’s no 100% security. You returned the logic here. Only under the assumption that an attacker nears with a gun, the SP or bodyguards could have possibly done more. But the sequence is opposite as an attacker choses the methods with most probability of success. So for example, if SP covers the person and looks out for gun holders, then the attacker uses a drone, fires from a roof or rams the whole scene down with a big truck etc. And again the victim possibly dies and the same discussion begins if the police or SP couldn’t have done something more effective. It’s just impossible.
Alan Bogglesworth
"Abe's person", what are you on about mate?
Fighto!
These "security" men should absolutely be put on the unemployment scrapheap after this. Never to be re-employed.
AustPaul
Certainly this will now lead to a review into security for senior politicians when they address the community. Looking at the footage there didn’t appear to be anyone covering the rear.
Dr Tyrell, that’s quite an insensitive remark don’t you think?
Fighto!
Just ignore it. It also claimed that Covid was a "conspiracy" and not real.
RowanM
one's "person" is used to refer to one's physical self. We'd normally say "body" but in the context of someone who died in the aftermath, saying "the first officers reached Abe's body" might be a bit confusing, since he was still alive then. Maybe "the first officers reached Abe himself" would be another way to put it.
TokyoJoe
Exactly what I though when I saw the full video.
Meiyouwenti
They cremated Abe’s remains just three days after his assassination without a thorough forensic autopsy. That’s strange.
Redstorm
In the case of murder or unnatural death, there is always a medical examination.
indigo
BigYen
And in the case of a murder or unnatural death of a public figure, there’s always a conspiracy theory. As we’re seeing in some of these comments.
indigo
