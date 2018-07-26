Another senior education ministry official arrested for corruption

A corruption scandal involving the education ministry expanded Thursday as prosecutors arrested another senior official following the indictment of a bureaucrat for accepting a favor from a private university in exchange for helping it secure a government subsidy.

Kazuaki Kawabata, 57, the ministry's director general for international affairs, is suspected of being wined and dined to the tune of 1.4 million yen ($12,600) between 2015 and 2017, when he was on loan at the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, by Koji Taniguchi, a consulting firm executive, in return for providing a favor to the firm, the prosecutors said.

Following the arrest, education minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said it is "extremely regrettable" that another incumbent ministry official has been arrested, adding his ministry will "fully cooperate with the investigation."

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the latest allegation, if verified, would "pose an extremely grave problem that could profoundly undermine public trust in the education ministry."

On Tuesday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office indicted Futoshi Sano, 59, former director general of the ministry's science and technology bureau, as well as two former executives of Tokyo Medical University and Taniguchi on graft charges.

Sano is accused of helping the university secure 35 million yen in a subsidy in exchange for a place at the institution for his son.

The prosecutors also indicted Masahiko Usui, former chairman of the university's board of regents, and Mamoru Suzuki, its former president, for offering the favor to Sano, and Taniguchi for complicity in the case.

