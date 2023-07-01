Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Another suspect arrested over jewelry store robbery in Tokyo

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 22-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of robbing a jewelry accessory store with two accomplices in April.

Police said Junpei Harano, who lives in Matsudo, Chiba Prefecture, is the 8th person to be arrested in connection with the planning and carrying out of the robbery, Kyodo News reported. One of the trio, Hideaki Tsuzuki, 50, from Higashimatsuyama City, Saitama Prefecture, was arrested on April 30.

The robbery occurred just after 8 p.m. on April 29 at the store near Harajuku Station. Three men, dressed in black and wearing helmets, entered the store. One man pointed a knife at an employee behind the counter and demanded money while the other two smashed a showcase display with hammers and grabbed necklaces and rings worth 25 million yen.

Another employee in a back room called 110 and said that a robbery was in progress.

The three men left with the jewelry and 190,000 yen in cash. Neither the employees nor one customer who was in the store at the tine were injured.

The thieves got away in a white car parked near the store. Tsuzuki was arrested after his car was identified as the one seen on surveillance camera footage outside the store.

Police said Harano has denied taking part in the robbery. He was quoted as saying he answered an ad on a yami baito (literallly dark part-time jobs) site on Twitter on June 25, and was given the job of selling an item of jewelry at a precious metals store. Harano, who was detained on June 30, when he tried to sell the item, told police he didn’t know the piece of jewelry was stolen and that he was only acting on instructions given to him when he applied for the job.

Police cyber patrols are cracking down on yami baito sites which have been used increasingly over the past 18 months by criminals to recruit people who don’t know each other to commit crimes.

© Japan Today

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Pointless to state what they were "worth" as this is based on the sales price, which is extremely marked up. The true "worth" is going to be about 50% less than the stated value. On top of that, it's not like the criminals are going to sit at home taking photographs and writing compelling text to place each item on Yahoo Auction or Mercari. They will be fenced for pennies on the dollar (or in Japan terms, 10JPY:100JPY).

