Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Anti-NHK party head admits to interrogation for alleged intimidation

2 Comments
TOKYO

The head of a minor opposition party, whose primary goal is to "crush" Japan's public broadcaster NHK, said Monday he was questioned by police for alleged intimidation.

Takashi Tachibana of the NHK Kara Kokumin Wo Mamoru To (the party to protect the people from NHK) said he will "not resign immediately" but suggested he would do so if found guilty.

"There's no problem at all," Tachibana said at a press conference after an hour-long interrogation.

He admitted the police had questioned him on suspicion of blackmailing a male assembly member of Tokyo's Chuo Ward.

The alleged victim, who won as a party member in April's local election, was expelled in June after a financial problem with the party emerged, according to a source familiar with the party.

Tachibana uploaded a YouTube video condemning the man, describing him as "a turncoat" and pressuring him to resign. The man submitted a complaint to the police saying Tachibana threatened him.

The interrogation comes less than two months after the party won its first Diet seat in an upper house election in July.

Tachibana, a former employee of the company formally called Japan Broadcasting Corp, is known for making inflammatory remarks about TV personalities and those who oppose him on his YouTube channel.

The party is calling for abolishing mandatory payment of subscription fees to the public broadcaster, arguing that only those who watch the network should have to pay.

The party won around 980,000 votes in the proportional representation system in the July 21 upper house election.

Tachibana is not the only controversial figure belonging to the party. Hodaka Maruyama became the vice leader after being expelled from the opposition Japan Innovation Party for suggesting Japan should wage war with Russia over a territorial dispute.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

How can one join this group?

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Love the irony: A member of a party dedicated to halting extortion is arrested for extortion.

2 ( +2 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events Sep 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #46: Government Creates 3600-Page PDF to Help Consumers Make Cashless Payments

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 14-16

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Hot springs

Tsubame Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

Top Things to Do in Mie Prefecture: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo