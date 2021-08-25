Anti-Paralympics protestor arrested for kicking police officer near stadium

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of assault and obstructing a police officer on guard near the National Stadium before the Paralympics opening ceremony on Tuesday night.

According to police, Hiroyuki Matsunaga, a resident of Kawasaki, whose occupation is unknown, was participating in an anti-Paralympics protest, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was arrested on a crosswalk in front of Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Stadium around 7:02 p.m. after kicking a riot police officer in the leg.

The officer was not injured in the incident which ended when police dispersed the rest of the group.

© Japan Today