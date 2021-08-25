Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Anti-Paralympics protestor arrested for kicking police officer near stadium

1 Comment
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 52-year-old man on suspicion of assault and obstructing a police officer on guard near the National Stadium before the Paralympics opening ceremony on Tuesday night.

According to police, Hiroyuki Matsunaga, a resident of Kawasaki, whose occupation is unknown, was participating in an anti-Paralympics protest, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was arrested on a crosswalk in front of Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Stadium around 7:02 p.m. after kicking a riot police officer in the leg.

The officer was not injured in the incident which ended when police dispersed the rest of the group.

© Japan Today

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

Hiroyuki Matsunaga, a resident of Kawasaki, whose occupation is unknown, was participating in an anti-Paralympics protest,

Any reason for the protest given?

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

How Difficult is the JLPT N1 for Japanese People?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Tweet of the Week #145: Cucumbers and Eggplants Ride for Ancestors Spirits

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

7 Scariest Japanese Ghosts and Ghouls to Haunt Your Dreams

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 32

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: “He Wants My Passwords For Everything”

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Pavilion Tokyo 2021: A Glimpse of the Changing Metropolitan Cityscape

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The Coronavirus Situation in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #144: Naoshima’s Pumpkin Blown Away by Typhoon Lupit

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #3

Savvy Tokyo