Anti-whaling activist Watson stays in detention in Greenland while Danes consider Japanese request

A court in Greenland again decided Wednesday to extend the custody of anti-whaling campaigner Paul Watson, until Dec. 4, while Denmark considers a Japanese extradition request.
Japan does not have an extradition treaty with the Scandinavian country. Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark and handles police and justice matters.
Watson, a 73-year-old Canadian-American citizen, is a former head of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society. Its direct-action tactics, including high-seas confrontations with whaling vessels, have drawn support from A-list celebrities and were featured in the reality television series “Whale Wars.”
Watson was arrested on July 21 when his ship docked in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital. A Greenland court has repeatedly approved his detention while Danish authorities look into his possible extradition to Japan, where he faces up to 15 years in prison, according to the Captain Paul Watson Foundation.
“It is not fair that Watson should be detained in a case that should have been concluded a long time ago,” said Watson’s lawyer, Finn Meinel, according to the Greenland newspaper Sermitsiaq.
Japan’s coast guard sought his arrest over an encounter with a Japanese whaling research ship in 2010. Watson was accused of obstructing the crew’s official duties by ordering the captain of his ship to throw explosives at the research ship.
Sermitsiaq quoted Watson as telling the court that “no one was injured then. It is totally ridiculous,” and that “Japan is a criminal nation, and Denmark supports the country.”
Prosecutor Mariam Khalil earlier said there was a flight risk and an extension of the custody was needed.
Sea Shepherd France has said that Watson asked France's president for political asylum.
6 Comments
Jay
It’s no surprise the Japanese whaling lobby is pushing for charges against anyone daring to stand up for the protection of these creatures.
For years, Japan has hidden behind “scientific research” as an excuse to slaughter thousands of whales - for what is a largely unpopular food source - despite international condemnation and evidence of ecological damage. Whales are crucial to marine ecosystems, helping maintain balance in the ocean’s food chain and even playing a role in carbon absorption - yet the whaling industry prioritizes "culture" over conservation. The hypocrisy is glaring: a so-called “developed” nation knowingly undermining global environmental efforts while demanding other nations comply with its wishes.
Watson may rub people the wrong way - admittedly he does look like Grizzly Adams' Dan Haggerty a bit too much - but good on him for holding the line; someone needs to.
sakurasuki
As long he fight for his extradition, he still has chance to stay away from Japan hostage justice system.
https://ja.wikipedia.org/wiki/%E4%BA%BA%E8%B3%AA%E5%8F%B8%E6%B3%95
https://www.japantimes.co.jp/news/2024/03/19/japan/crime-legal/hostage-justice-renewed-spotlight
theFu
If he wants this over, ship him to Japan for trial there.
There are legal and illegal ways to protect whales. Watson uses illegal methods and needs to spend some time in jail.
Mike_Oxlong
It seems the Danes aren't keen for Japanese hostage justice.
Fighto!
Wrong. Japan is famously a Rule of Law nation, and Denmark supports Japan.
Pretty sure Denmark, a very good friend and similar nation to Japan, will do the right thing and extradite Watson. If he thinks he is innocent of all charges, then he should not fear having his day in court to state his case. I suspect Watson knows he is guilty, and is now begging France for protection - not going to happen.
Fighto!
Check your facts. Japan has not undertaken scientific whaling since 2019.