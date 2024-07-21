 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Anti-whaling campaigner arrested in Greenland; may be extradited to Japan

1 Comment
BERLIN

Greenland police said they arrested a veteran environmental activist and anti-whaling campaigner on Sunday on an international arrest warrant issued by Japan.

Paul Watson was arrested when his ship docked in Nuuk, Greenland’s capital, a police statement said. He will be brought before a district court with a request to detain him pending a decision on his possible extradition to Japan, the statement said.

The Captain Paul Watson Foundation said that more than a dozen police boarded the vessel and led Watson away in handcuffs when it stopped to refuel. The foundation said the ship, along with 25 volunteer crew members, was en route to the North Pacific on a mission to intercept a new Japanese whaling ship.

“The arrest is believed to be related to a former Red Notice issued for Captain Watson’s previous anti-whaling interventions in the Antarctic region,” the foundation said in an emailed statement.

“We implore the Danish government to release Captain Watson and not entertain this politically-motivated request,” Locky MacLean, a foundation director, said in the statement.

Greenland is an autonomous territory of Denmark.

Watson, a 73-year-old Canadian-American citizen, is a former head of the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society whose direct action tactics, including high-seas confrontations with whaling vessels, has drawn support from A-list celebrities and featured in the reality television series “Whale Wars.”

However, it has also brought him into confrontation with authorities. He was detained in Germany in 2012 on a Costa Rican extradition warrant, but skipped bail after learning that he was also sought for extradition by Japan, which has accused him of endangering whalers’ lives during operations in the Antarctic Ocean. He has since lived in countries including France and the United States.

Watson, who left Sea Shepherd in 2022 to establish his own organization, was also a leading member of Greenpeace, but left in 1977 amid disagreements over his aggressive tactics.

According to his foundation, Watson's current ship, the M/Y John Paul DeJoria, was due to sail through the Northwest Passage to the North Pacific to confront a newly built Japanese factory whaling ship, “a murderous enemy devoid of compassion and empathy hell bent on destroying the most intelligent self-aware sentient beings in the sea."

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Comment
Login to comment

So he will face, Japan hostage justice system, like most people that being arrested and brought to Japan?

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Two extremes face off… pass the popcorn!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

We don't need to eat whales.

Best to leave those beautiful creatures alone.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

There's no way the Greenlanders will extradite him to Japan, right? I know they hunt whales too.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

A Historical Tour of Hokkaido’s Niseko Resort Area 

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 25

GaijinPot Blog

Vegan Products Available In Japanese Supermarkets

Savvy Tokyo

Haikara-Go Historical Tram

GaijinPot Travel

Yubari

GaijinPot Travel

Half Moon Lake

GaijinPot Travel

Winter

Akita is The Perfect Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Fashion

Where To Buy Plus Size Women’s Clothes And Shoes In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

How To Remove Your Middle Name and Register a Legal Alias in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Quick-Fix Japanese Women’s Health Products Under ¥3,500

Savvy Tokyo

Discover the Best Rivers, Falls and Swimming Holes Around Tokyo

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for July 2024

Savvy Tokyo