Apologetic ex-ministers, lawmakers keep quiet on details of scandals

Former cabinet ministers and lawmakers involved in gift and money scandals apologized again on Monday as they returned to parliament for an ordinary session, but offered no new details despite mounting calls to explain themselves.

"I feel deeply sorry for harming public trust in politics," former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai told reporters as a regular parliamentary session started. "I should refrain from comment as investigations are under way."

Kawai and his wife Anri, both lawmakers from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, have faced allegations that they were involved in daily allowance payments by her office to campaign staffers for the July upper house election that exceeded their legal limit.

Prosecutors have already searched their offices, alleging that the country's public elections law may have been breached.

Anri, an upper house lawmaker, told reporters, "I will explain when investigations are done."

Kawai's resignation as justice minister in October came only days after Isshu Sugawara gave up his post as trade minister over separate money and gift-giving allegations.

Sugawara made his first public appearance in about three months on Monday after suffering from what he described as sleeping disorders.

Surrounded by about 50 reporters, Sugawara declined to give details, noting that a criminal complaint against him had been filed with Tokyo prosecutors.

"I apologize for my resignation causing a stir and trouble to many people," Sugawara said. "If requested by the authorities, I will cooperate sincerely. I'd like to explain the whole story at an appropriate time," a sweating Sugawara said.

Sugawara quit after a weekly magazine reported that his secretary had offered 20,000 yen in condolence money to the bereaved family of a supporter in his Tokyo constituency in mid-October.

The magazine also alleged that Sugawara had handed expensive melons and crabs to local supporters.

Japan's public offices election law bans politicians from making donations to voters in their home constituencies. Politicians are allowed to offer money personally at ceremonies such as weddings and funerals.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe acknowledged his responsibility for appointing Kawai and Sugawara in a cabinet reshuffle in September.

As the 150-day parliamentary session began, opposition parties are set to grill Abe also over a controversial state-funded cherry blossom viewing party and a bribery scandal related to the introduction of casinos in Japan.

The administration's casino push suffered a setback after Tsukasa Akimoto, a former LDP lawmaker who led the effort, was arrested on suspicion of receiving money from a Chinese gambling company that had sought to launch a casino business in Japan.

LDP lawmaker Toshimitsu Funahashi, one of the five parliamentarians to whom the Chinese firm reportedly paid money, bowed in apparent apology to the prime minister.

Funahashi, who has denied receiving money from the Chinese company, said Monday to reporters, "I don't have anything to say."

Another lawmaker Mikio Shimoji was expelled from the Japanese Innovation Party after admitting to receiving 1 million yen from the Chinese company. He only said he is "not going to talk."

© KYODO