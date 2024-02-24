Arrest warrant issued for 23-year-old woman on suspicion of placing infant’s body in hotel trash can

Police in Osaka have obtained an arrest warrant for a 23-year-old woman believed to be the mother of a newborn baby boy whose corpse was found in a trash can in a hotel.

A hotel cleaning employee found the infant in the trash can near an elevator on the seventh floor of the hotel in Chuo Ward at around 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, Kyodo News reported. The baby, with its umbilical cord still attached and wrapped in a towel, was inside a plastic bag.

The baby was taken to hospital where he was confirmed dead. An autopsy revealed that it was likely stillborn.

Police said the woman, who has been in hospital since Thursday, has admitted to placing her baby in the trash can. Police said they will arrest her after she has recovered.

The woman stayed at the hotel from the night of Feb 18 until the morning of Feb 22. An employee, who had become suspicious of the woman's behavior, visited her room at around noon on the 21st and found what looked like bloodstains on her bed and floor, but the hotel did not contact the authorities.

