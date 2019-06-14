Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Arrest warrant issued for man over woman’s murder in Roppongi last October

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have issued an arrest warrant for a man in his 40s on suspicion of killing a 29-year-old woman whose body was found in his apartment in Roppongi last October.

Police have put the 40-year-old man on Interpol’s wanted list. He left Japan for Malaysia on Oct 13, five days before the body of Aisha Kumi Balletta, 29, was found in his apartment, Fuji TV reported. Balletta, a Japanese-American, had multiple head injuries and had been dead for more than a week. The victim, who lived in Yokohama, was apparently a regular visitor to the apartment, neighbors said.

Her body was found wrapped in a sheet on the floor beside the bed in the one-room 4th-floor apartment about 350 meters from Roppongi Station. A male acquaintance of the man went to Azabu police station and reported that a woman’s body was in the apartment and that his friend had disappeared.

