Arrest warrant issued in Japan for Ghosn's wife

Prosecutors in Japan on Tuesday obtained an arrest warrant for Carole Ghosn, wife of former Nissan chief Carlos Ghosn, who last month jumped bail and fled the country.
In a statement, prosecutors said they had obtained the warrant on suspicion she made false statements during April testimony to the Tokyo district court about meetings with an unnamed individual.
Carlos Ghosn had been facing trial in Japan on charges of financial misconduct, which he denies, before fleeing the country in late December for Lebanon.
He had been freed on bail after agreeing to strict conditions, with prosecutors arguing he posed a flight risk.
The conditions included restrictions on contact with Carole, which was reportedly among the reasons he decided to jump bail and flee the country in an elaborately planned escape that has outraged Japanese officials.
Ghosn's second wife, Carole vocally led the campaign for her husband's freedom, insisting on his innocence and slamming Japanese prosecutors for what she deemed ill-treatment after his shock Nov 19, 2018 arrest.
She was initially prevented from seeing her husband, who was held in detention for more than 100 days after his arrest, and petitioned everyone from French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House seeking his release.
Ghosn, a globe-trotting auto titan who was once a giant of the industry, accuses executives at Japanese automaker Nissan of manufacturing the allegations against him in a "plot" to prevent closer integration with alliance partner Renault.© 2020 AFP
Zack
cheap move for their failure
Chip Star
I hope she got out of Japan. No doubt the prosecutors want to hold her hostage in exchange for Ghosn return.
Fix your “justice” system, Japan.
krustytheclown
And they're only taking action now? I smell a rat.
ksteer
I literally said this was going to happen. Now watch them put out an Interpol red notice for her. My guess, she'll be picked up and used as a bargaining chip to get Ghosn back to Japan. Just gotta watch the timing of it, she'll probably be on her way to a country that has an extradition agreement with Japan when it happens.
Mark my words, Ghosn isn't winning this one. He gave Japan a new deck of cards and they aren't afraid of using it.
canigetawhatwhat
She's sipping wine in Lebanon. What is that warrant going to do?
Kobe White Bar Owner
And.......
macv
Kafka lives
Cricky
Pretty sure this action is motivated by vindictive feelings by the MOJ. Like a child breaking there own toy to prove a point no one cares about. I'm also sure her travel plans won't be including countries with extradition treaties with Japan....and that is a whole lot of places. It s amusing to see the foot stamping from the MOJ.
klausdorth
What a disgrace.
Those prosecutors need to grow some balls, since they ain't got any.
Going after the wife is so cheap!
Ah_so
Exactly. There was almost certainly no plan to arrest her a week ago. This is purely a political move by the justice system and a vindictive one given that they have no hope of extraditing her. Justice is meant to be above politics, but a way of finding the truth. But not in Japan.
Louie
Let's go get his wife for exchange. Lolz. Cheap cheap cheap move MOJ
showchinmono
No wonder he couldn't meet her
Jayel
Such a cheap move. It reeks of desperation.
browny1
So prosecutors are coming down heavy on little lies now.
Good.
Good precedent to be set by them.
Soon we'll see Abe & Inc in court and half of Japan Inc.
Asiaman7
“Suspicion of false statements”? No evidence? Aren’t these the same prosecutors that claimed to the court that Ms. Ghosn’s criticism of Japan’s criminal justice system “constituted a form of witness tampering.” Geez! Stop the harassment!
Jandworld
kyushubill
Issue all your little pieces of paper you want. They are meaningless outside the archipelago.