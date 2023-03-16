Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Arrest warrant sought for YouTuber, ex-lawmaker GaaSyy over online threats

TOKYO

Tokyo police sought an arrest warrant Thursday for a YouTuber and former lawmaker on suspicion of making threatening and defamatory statements of celebrities in videos on his YouTube channel, investigative sources said.

The police will ask the Foreign Ministry to confiscate the passport of Yoshikazu Higashitani, who goes by the name GaaSyy, and put him on an international wanted list through the International Criminal Police Organization, or Interpol, the sources said.

GaaSyy, 51, was just stripped of his status as a lawmaker on Wednesday by Japan's upper house in the Diet for not attending any parliamentary sessions since being elected last year. He has been residing in the United Arab Emirates. He won his seat in the upper house election in 2022.

The police in December asked GaaSyy to undergo voluntary questioning for alleged defamation and extortion after receiving criminal complaints from celebrities in connection to YouTube videos he posted between February and August last year, the sources said.

He is also suspected of having obstructed business through his videos.

The police in January also raided the home of the owner of a company that manages advertising revenue earned from GaaSyy's videos.

GaaSyy's expulsion was the most serious reprimand of four levels under the national Diet law.

A member of the small, single-issue Seijikajoshi48 Party, GaaSyy was last week given a chance to apologize in a House of Councillors plenary session -- the third-strictest punishment available. But he did not do so in person, having previously sent an apology by video, which was not accepted.

As a result, GaaSyy's behavior was brought up again at the disciplinary committee for "disturbing the order" in parliament and he was expelled.

Am I missing something? Why are they not talking about the prefecture that he represented? Embarrassing?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

