crime

Arrested man restrained by police with plastic sheet dies in hospital

TOKYO

Police said Monday a man they arrested the previous day for breaking a taxi window, who was wrapped in a plastic sheet to restrain him, has died in hospital.

The man, apparently in his 30s, was arrested on a street in Ikebukuro, Tokyo, at around 5:45 p.m. on Sunday for punching a window of a parked taxi.

As he acted violently after his arrest, the man was wrapped up to his upper torso in a square plastic sheet with sides measuring 170 centimeters and laid on his back in a police car, the police said.

The sheet was removed upon his arrival at a police station but he was found semiconscious at around 6 p.m. in an interrogation room, according to the Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department.

The police performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation and an ambulance was called.

"We have not confirmed any problems regarding how we dealt with him, but we will investigate the cause of his death," said police official Yasuyoshi Hada.

Say what you will, the japanese police, compared to their international counterparts, are pretty restrained when dealing with unhinged people arrested on the street. But i would think handcuffs would have sufficed once they got him in the car?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

