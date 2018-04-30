Arson suspect after Chiba warehouse burns down

A fire destroyed a warehouse in Nagareyama City, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday, in what police believe was the second case of arson against the facility. On April 5, a fire on the same premises burned down the main building, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, a male passerby placed an emergency phone call at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, reporting that “there was a loud noise and black smoke” rising from the warehouse. The fire was extinguished about three hours after it started, but the single-story wooden warehouse was completely destroyed, along with agricultural machinery stored inside.

No injuries were reported.

Police are examining nearby street surveillance camera footage for possible clues to the arsonist and are also interviewing past and present employees.

