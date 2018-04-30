Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Arson suspect after Chiba warehouse burns down

0 Comments
CHIBA

A fire destroyed a warehouse in Nagareyama City, Chiba Prefecture, on Saturday, in what police believe was the second case of arson against the facility. On April 5, a fire on the same premises burned down the main building, Fuji TV reported.

According to police, a male passerby placed an emergency phone call at around 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, reporting that “there was a loud noise and black smoke” rising from the warehouse. The fire was extinguished about three hours after it started, but the single-story wooden warehouse was completely destroyed, along with agricultural machinery stored inside.

No injuries were reported.

Police are examining nearby street surveillance camera footage for possible clues to the arsonist and are also interviewing past and present employees.

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Movin’ Out: Some Quick Tips for Changing Your Residence in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Temples

Gango-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

Food & Drink

Nira: The Underrated Japanese Vegetable That Boosts Your Stamina

Savvy Tokyo

Sports

Echigo Yuzawa

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Harajuku Jingumae Salon

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon

Nightlife

Sone Jazz Bar

GaijinPot Travel

Parks and Gardens

Kyoto Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa 

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 28-30

Savvy Tokyo