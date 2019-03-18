Artwork exhibitors referred to prosecutors over fire that killed boy

Six organizers and exhibitors of an outdoor Tokyo art festival in 2016 were referred to prosecutors on Monday over a fire at the event that killed a 5-year-old boy playing in a wooden jungle gym-like artwork.

The six, including two university students, were suspected of professional negligence resulting in the death of the kindergartener and injuries of two others due to insufficient fire prevention measures. Police believe the fire was caused by an incandescent light bulb set inside the object.

The artwork, made by a student group at the Nippon Institute of Technology, contained woodchips that police concluded were ignited by the light causing the fire to spread throughout the structure.

The boy's father and a man visiting the site of Tokyo Design Week in the Meiji Jingu Gaien area in November 2016 sustained injuries while trying to help the boy out of the burning object. The victim's name was withheld at the request of his parents.

The two university students have admitted to setting the incandescent light inside the artwork and told investigators they turned it on because it became dark, according to the police.

In addition to the students, their teacher and three executives of an advertising company that organized the event were referred to prosecutors.

The teacher said the university failed to supervise the two, while the executives including the 70-year-old president of the company said they understood the college was responsible for maintenance of the artwork, according to investigative sources.

The object, which was 3 meters high, about 5 meters wide and around 2 meters long, was a free interactive artwork.

The boy's parents said through their lawyer they think referring the six to prosecutors is "a significant step forward" in getting to the bottom of the accident.

Kenichi Narita, president of the university, offered a fresh apology over the incident and pledged to boost safety education so as not to repeat similar accidents in comments released on the school website.

The festival, which started in 1997 featuring works of art and architecture, has not been held since the fire.

In an experiment conducted by the National Institute of Technology and Evaluation, woodchips started to generate smoke about 20 seconds after they were placed on a 450-watt incandescent light and caught fire about 2 minutes later.

Accidents believed to be caused by incandescent lights between fiscal 2011 and 2015 in Japan totaled 100, of which 49 cases led to a fire, according to the NITE.

