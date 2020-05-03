Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Asahi Shimbun observes 33rd anniversary of reporter’s murder in Hyogo

HYOGO

The Asahi Shimbun on Sunday paid tribute to the memory of a 29-year-old reporter who was shot to death in his office at the newspaper’s bureau in Nishinomiya, Hyogo Prefecture, on May 3, 1987.

A man in a ski mask shot reporter Tomohiro Kojiri and his colleague, Hyoe Inukai, with a shotgun. Kojiri died, while Inukai sustained serious injuries. He died in January 2018.

The killer fled and was never identified.

Later, an ultra-right extremist group called Sekihotai claimed responsibility for the attack. The group also sent letters to other news organizations threatening "anti-Japanese elements with execution,” according to Kyodo News which also received threats.

On Sunday, a few staff members at the office prayed before a photo of Kojiri.

