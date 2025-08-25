Suspect says woman he stabbed in Kobe last week was total stranger

Flowers and drinks are laid outside an apartment block where a woman was stabbed to death in Kobe on Aug 20.

A man arrested for allegedly stabbing a woman to death at her apartment building in western Japan last week has told police he was unacquainted with the victim, according to investigative sources.

Security camera footage showed the 35-year-old suspect, Masashi Tanimoto, had followed Megumi Katayama, 24, as she left her office, boarded a train and went to her apartment building in Kobe on Wednesday night before attacking her.

Tanimoto, a resident of Tokyo's Shinjuku Ward, had arrived in Kobe on Aug. 17, the start of a five-day holiday he had taken from his job.

Tanimoto admitted stabbing Katayama, who he said was a "total stranger," the investigative sources said. Police are continuing their investigations into his motives.

The sources said the victim stopped at a post office and a shop after leaving her workplace at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

She was apparently attacked inside an elevator on the way to the sixth floor of the apartment complex where she lived, after reaching the building at around 7:20 p.m.

The apartment was a controlled-access building, but security camera footage showed Tanimoto slipping inside behind Katayama.

Katayama was found lying collapsed outside the elevator on the sixth floor with stab wounds to her chest and other parts of her body.

Police took Tanimoto into custody on Friday in Okutama, a mountainous town in western Tokyo, after tracking him via security camera footage that showed him boarding an eastbound bullet train from Kobe.

A source familiar with the matter said Tanimoto had worked at a construction company in Kobe until 2022. That year he was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly strangling a woman in her 20s at an apartment in Kobe.

