Associates shocked at arrest of suspect in 7-year-old girl's murder

Haruka Kobayashi, a suspect in connection with the murder of a 7-year-old girl, leaves a police station in Niigata city on Tuesday.

The arrest of a man in connection with the murder of a 7-year-old girl in Niigata city last week has shocked people who knew him as an "earnest worker" and a "mature" guy.

Police believe Haruka Kobayashi abducted Tamaki Omomo on her way back home from school, strangled her to death and abandoned her body on a railway track, the source said.

The suspect, who lives in the same neighborhood as the victim, initially told investigators his car "collided" with her but an autopsy found she had been strangled to death.

Kobayashi was arrested Monday on suspicion of abandoning and damaging the body of the second-grade elementary school student after her body was found on the railroad track last week. Kobayashi had already admitted to that allegation.

His car was spotted in the area where the girl's body was found around the time of the incident, according to the source.

Kobayashi emerged as a possible suspect from an early stage of the investigation as he was referred to prosecutors last month over an alleged violation of the prefecture's juvenile protection ordinance after driving around with a female junior high school student in his car, the source said.

He allegedly abandoned the girl's body on the railroad track between 10:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on May 7 before the body was struck by a train, according to the police. His case was sent to prosecutors on Tuesday.

The president of an electrical engineering company that employs Kobayashi in the city said the suspect was "an earnest and quiet employee" who had never missed work without a prior notice until May 7.

Kobayashi, who lives in the same neighborhood as the victim, failed to show up at work that day and sent an email to the company in the late afternoon saying that he was feeling unwell. He never returned to his place of employment, according to the company president.

The suspect joined the firm after graduating from high school and was in his sixth year there, according to the president.

The company president said he reacted with disbelief when he first heard of Kobayashi's arrest.

Kobayashi has already admitted to abandoning the girl's body on the track of JR Echigo Line in Niigata's Nishi Ward between 10:20 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. on May 7 before the body was struck by the train. He is believed to have been a stranger to the girl, according to the sources.

The homes of Kobayashi and the girl are only separated by 100 meters, and the site where the victim's body was found is just 70 meters from where the accused lives with his family. Local residents have laid flowers and sweets in tribute to the girl near the site.

Kobayashi went to the same elementary school as the victim and belonged to a science club when he attended junior high school, according to people who knew him.

"He was good at building robots," recalled a 24-year-old man who attended junior high with Kobayashi. "I remember him smiling after being recognized for (robot building) at a school assembly."

The man described Kobayashi's personality as "mature" and "not gloomy."

"He had friends and was not left out in the classroom. I don't have an impression that he was a strange child," said a woman who also knew him when he was a junior high school student.

The arrest brought relief to worried parents of students attending the same elementary school and many voiced their sympathies to the parents of the victim.

"I am relieved. I hope peace will gradually return to the neighborhood," said a 43-year-old father who accompanied his daughter to the school where she is in the sixth grade.

"When I think about how the (girl's) parents are feeling, I cannot rejoice over the suspect's arrest," said a woman in her 20s whose child is in first grade.

Yutaka Hasegawa, the principal of the girl's elementary school, said in a statement he remains "outraged" over the incident and vowed to "make an all-out effort to get the children's everyday life back to normal as soon as possible."

