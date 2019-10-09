Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Attacker found out idol singer’s address through online image eye reflection

3 Comments
TOKYO

A 26-year-old man who has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 21-year-old member of underground idol group Tenshi Tsukinukeni Yomi has told police he found out the singer’s address by zeroing in on the image of a train station reflected in her eyes in a selfie she posted online, and then used Google Street View to identify the station.

Police said the suspect, Hibiki Sato, who lives in Saitama City, but has no fixed occupation, then waited at the station on the night of the group's concert until he saw the singer, Ena Matsuoka, arrive at around 11 p.m. on Sept 1, Sankei Shimbun reported. He followed Matsuoka to her apartment and as she passed through the door-lock entrance, he rushed in behind her, placed a towel over her head, dragged her to the ground where he groped her, police said.

Sato was arrested for on Sept 17 and indicated on Tuesday this week. After his indictment, Tenshi Tsukinukeni Yomi revealed the incident on its Twitter account.

3 Comments
Another casualty in the idol world, not that it'll lead to any changes.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

he found out the singer’s address by zeroing in on the image of a train station reflected in her eyes in a selfie she posted online, and then used Google Street View to identify the station.

The weird world of Otakus. Luckily, most of them are not violent.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

A lot of Japanese men have serious sexual issues.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

