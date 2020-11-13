Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Australia jails Japanese man for importing methamphetamine

SYDNEY

A 28-year-old Japanese man who attempted to smuggle drugs into Australia has been jailed for nine years, authorities said on Friday.

Hideaki Oyama was arrested in January after 1.7 kilogram of methamphetamine was found hidden in his suitcase upon arrival in Brisbane on a flight from London via Hong Kong, according to the Australian Federal Police.

Local media reports estimate the methamphetamine was worth up to A$1.7 million (U.S.$1.23 million).

After his arrest, authorities said Oyama passed a further two packages of ketamine, weighing 83.9 grams, which he had hidden internally.

In November, Oyama pleaded guilty to one charge of importing a commercial quantity of a drug and another count of importing a drug considered to be for his own use.

He was sentenced to nine years imprisonment with a minimum non-parole period of four years and six months by the Supreme Court of Queensland in Brisbane on Wednesday.

