Newsletter Signup Register / Login
One of the vandalized cars on the Marunouchi subway line Photo: Tokyo Metropolitan Police
crime

Australian man arrested for spraying graffiti on Tokyo subway cars

0 Comments
TOKYO

Police in Tokyo said Thursday they have arrested a 27-year-old Australian man on suspicion of vandalizing subway cars by spraying graffiti on them.

According to police, Paul Han, of unknown occupation, is suspected of trespassing in the Koishikawa rail yard in Bunkyo Ward between 1 and 2 a.m. on Feb 19, 2018, and spraying graffiti with black, blue, red and yellow paint on two Marunouchi subway line cars, Fuji TV reported.

Han left Japan in late February last year but returned on Wednesday and was arrested at Narita airport upon his arrival. Police said he was identified as a suspect through surveillance camera footage, which also showed images of a number of other foreigners.

Police found marker pens, spray paint cans, a camera and a headlamp in Han’s luggage when he arrived on Wednesday. Han has denied the allegations, saying he doesn’t know anything about it, police said.

Police said they are questioning Han about at least 30 cases of vandalism by graffiti on trains in Tokyo, Kanagawa and Miyagi prefectures where Han visited with foreign friends in a rental car last February.  


© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets for Fuji Rock Festival 2019

If you live outside of Japan, tickets are available now through JapanToday!

July 26 ~ 28, Naeba Ski Resort

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Health & Beauty

6 Ways To Change Your Look This Spring (And Feel Totally Awesome)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto

Kikusui

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Hot springs

Tsubame Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Live

Here’s What Japanese Twitter Thinks of the New Era Name

GaijinPot Blog

Explore

How Did Cherry Blossom Viewing Start in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

LGBT

Adezakura

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Apr 6-7

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Drawing House Of Hibiya: Your New Favorite Elegant Restaurant With a Breathtaking View

Savvy Tokyo