Australian man arrested for spraying graffiti on Tokyo subway cars

One of the vandalized cars on the Marunouchi subway line

Police in Tokyo said Thursday they have arrested a 27-year-old Australian man on suspicion of vandalizing subway cars by spraying graffiti on them.

According to police, Paul Han, of unknown occupation, is suspected of trespassing in the Koishikawa rail yard in Bunkyo Ward between 1 and 2 a.m. on Feb 19, 2018, and spraying graffiti with black, blue, red and yellow paint on two Marunouchi subway line cars, Fuji TV reported.

Han left Japan in late February last year but returned on Wednesday and was arrested at Narita airport upon his arrival. Police said he was identified as a suspect through surveillance camera footage, which also showed images of a number of other foreigners.

Police found marker pens, spray paint cans, a camera and a headlamp in Han’s luggage when he arrived on Wednesday. Han has denied the allegations, saying he doesn’t know anything about it, police said.

Police said they are questioning Han about at least 30 cases of vandalism by graffiti on trains in Tokyo, Kanagawa and Miyagi prefectures where Han visited with foreign friends in a rental car last February.





