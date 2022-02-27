Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Australian man arrested over Osaka supermarket robbery

OSAKA

Police in Osaka have arrested a 26-year-old Australian man on suspicion of robbing a supermarket of 740,000 yen in Osaka earlier this month.

According to police, the robbery occurred at around 10:40 p.m. on Feb 4 at the Life Corp Central Square supermarket in Yodogawa Ward, Sankei Shimbun reported. Speaking in Japanese, the suspect threatened a 21-year-old part-time male employee at the first-floor service counter with a knife and demanded money. He fled the store with 740,000 yen in a bag. No one injured.

The suspect, who lives in Sapporo, has refused to answer any questions until he speaks with a lawyer, police said, adding that he was identified after an analysis of store surveillance camera footage. At the time, he was living in an apartment about two kilometers from the supermarket but after the robbery, he moved to Sapporo.

