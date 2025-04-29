Baby's body found in Chiba apartment closet

The body of a baby boy, believed to have been born just a few days ago, was found in an apartment in Chiba City on Tuesday.

According to police, a 25-year-old woman who lives in the apartment was rushed to a hospital late on Monday night, NHK reported. The woman had a high fever. However, the hospital contacted police after doctors discovered the woman had just given birth.

When police spoke to the woman, she said, "I gave birth to the baby at home a few days ago and hid it in the closet.”

Police went to the apartment at 6 a.m. on Tuesday and found the baby’s body in the closet. There were no visible external injuries on the body.

Police said they are questioning the woman and the man who lived with her.

