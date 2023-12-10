Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Baby girl’s body found floating in sea in Ehime Prefecture

MATSUYAMA, Ehime

The body of a baby girl was found floating in the sea in Matsuyama, Ehime Prefecture, on Sunday, police said.

According to police, a fisherman called 119 at around 11 a.m. and said what appeared to be a baby was floating in the sea, local media reported. Rescue personnel retrieved the body which was that of a girl less than a month old. The infant was declared dead at the scene.

Police said the baby was naked and there were no visible injuries. An autopsy will be held to determine the cause of death.

Poor little one. God will love and care for you now.

