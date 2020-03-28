Backers of Japan ex-justice minister questioned in election scandal

Local supporters of former Justice Minister Katsuyuki Kawai have been questioned by prosecutors on suspicion they received cash from him in connection with last summer's upper house election, in which his wife, Anri, won a seat, sources familiar with the matter said Saturday.

Hiroshima prefectural assembly members affiliated with the Liberal Democratic Party, which is led by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, were among those subjected to the prosecutors' voluntary questioning.

On Tuesday, Hiroshi Tatemichi, 54, a state-paid secretary of Anri Kawai, and Shinsuke Takaya, 43, a policy secretary of Katsuyuki Kawai were indicted over unlawful rewards paid to campaign staff during the House of Councillors election.

The two were arrested in early March on suspicion of paying daily allowances totaling 2.04 million yen to 14 campaign staffers in July last year, exceeding the legal cap of 15,000 yen per person per day.

Before the campaign started, the LDP's headquarters transferred 150 million yen to Anri Kawai's campaign team and the prosecutors have been investigating how the money was used for the election, according to the sources.

Katsuyuki Kawai previously served as a special advisor to the prime minister before being named justice minister last year.

Kawai, a lower house lawmaker, is said to have orchestrated the election campaign in the Hiroshima constituency, taking an active role in securing staff.

His wife could lose her seat in parliament if Tatemichi is found to have breached the regulation holding a candidate jointly responsible for election law violations committed by his or her campaign manager.

The prosecutors have requested the Hiroshima District Court to end Tatemichi's trial in 100 days based on a provision that calls for the swift completion of procedures involving certain election-law violations.

