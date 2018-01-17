Bag containing Y20 mil stolen from man on Nagoya street

A man was attacked by an unknown assailant and had his bag containing 20 million in cash stolen in Nagoya on Tuesday night.

According to police, the incident occurred at around 8:40 p.m. in Nakamura Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said they received a call from a woman, reporting that a man had been robbed of 20 million yen.

Police said the victim is a 68-year-old man who, after finishing his meal at a restaurant, was walking home when he was attacked and knocked down. The assailant made off with the man’s brown tote bag, which he said contained 20 million yen in cash.

The victim sustained minor injuries to his face and left hand. He went back to the restaurant and told staff what had happened. One of the staff then called 110.

Police did not say why the man had 20 million in cash in his bag and are analyzing street surveillance camera footage to try and identify the suspect.

© JapanToday