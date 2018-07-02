Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Bag snatcher who dragged elderly woman along during getaway arrested

TOKYO

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 47-year-old man for allegedly stealing an elderly woman’s handbag and then dragging her along the road as she held onto his truck.

According to police, the incident occurred just before noon on Feb 1 in Tokyo’s Katsushika Ward, Fuji TV reported. Police said Eiji Kubota rented a small truck and drove up behind the 68-year-old woman who was walking along the sidewalk. He called to the woman to ask for directions, then reached out and snatched her handbag.

As he began to drive away, the woman grabbed the truck window and was dragged along for about 30 meters before she let go and fell to the ground. The truck was found abandoned later in a nearby parking lot. The woman suffered slight injuries. Kubota was tracked through the truck rental firm and street surveillance camera footage.

Police said Kubota, who has admitted to the crime, has previously been arrested for committing a string of similar theft crimes in Chiba and Ibaraki prefectures. After his arrest on June 28, Kubota was quoted by police as saying he needed money but that “I probably went too far this time.”

© Japan Today

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
