Newsletter Signup Register / Login
crime

Bail set at ¥5 mil for actor Hirofumi Arai on sexual assault charge

0 Comments
TOKYO

The Tokyo District Court has approved a request for bail by Japanese actor Hirofumi Arai, who has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a masseuse at his apartment in Tokyo last year.

Bail was set at 5 million yen for Arai, 40, who was arrested on Feb 1 and indicted on Feb 21 over the alleged assault at his residence in Setagaya Ward on July 1 last year, Fuji TV reported Thursday.

Arai has been accused of sexually assaulting the woman who was dispatched to his apartment. Police said he also turned the lights down in the room so that the woman wouldn’t recognize him.

Arai claims he was intoxicated at the time the assault took place. After his arrest, his management agency fired him. The release of his latest film, ”Zenaku no Kuzu,” was also canceled.

© Japan Today

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Been There, Learnt That: Coping With Our Aging Parents Overseas

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Here Are The Most Shared Submissions from Twitter Japan’s Cat Photo Fail Contest

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Live

NHK Fee Collector Leaves Note Threatening Impending ‘Crackdown’

GaijinPot Blog

Families

10 Baby-Friendly Cafés In Central Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Sakura, Origami And Upscale Coffee At Newly Opened Starbucks Reserve Roastery Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Learn

Breaking Up: Japanese Words for an Anti-Valentine’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Live

Hot Prepper: Be Ready for an Emergency in Japan

GaijinPot Blog