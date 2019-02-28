Bail set at ¥5 mil for actor Hirofumi Arai on sexual assault charge

The Tokyo District Court has approved a request for bail by Japanese actor Hirofumi Arai, who has been arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a masseuse at his apartment in Tokyo last year.

Bail was set at 5 million yen for Arai, 40, who was arrested on Feb 1 and indicted on Feb 21 over the alleged assault at his residence in Setagaya Ward on July 1 last year, Fuji TV reported Thursday.

Arai has been accused of sexually assaulting the woman who was dispatched to his apartment. Police said he also turned the lights down in the room so that the woman wouldn’t recognize him.

Arai claims he was intoxicated at the time the assault took place. After his arrest, his management agency fired him. The release of his latest film, ”Zenaku no Kuzu,” was also canceled.

