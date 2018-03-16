Bar host arrested for assaulting girlfriend over Y615,000 bill

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 21-year-old male university student, who was working as a bar host in Tokyo’s Kabukicho district, on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.

According to police, Yusuke Sakai, a second-year Hosei University student, summoned his 19-year-old girlfriend to his residence in Shinjuku Ward on March 1, Fuji TV reported. There, the suspect seriously injured his victim by beating her on the face and arms.

The day before the assault occurred, Sakai’s girlfriend visited his host club as a customer, where she ran up a bill of 615,000 yen. After she was unable to pay the bill, Sakai then threatened her by stating, “I won’t let you escape. I’m going to show you hell.”

Police said Sakai has admitted to the charge.

