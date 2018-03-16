Bar host arrested for assaulting girlfriend over Y615,000 bill

Police in Tokyo have arrested a 21-year-old male university student, who was working as a bar host in Tokyo’s Kabukicho district, on suspicion of assaulting his girlfriend.
According to police, Yusuke Sakai, a second-year Hosei University student, summoned his 19-year-old girlfriend to his residence in Shinjuku Ward on March 1, Fuji TV reported. There, the suspect seriously injured his victim by beating her on the face and arms.
The day before the assault occurred, Sakai’s girlfriend visited his host club as a customer, where she ran up a bill of 615,000 yen. After she was unable to pay the bill, Sakai then threatened her by stating, “I won’t let you escape. I’m going to show you hell.”
Police said Sakai has admitted to the charge.© Japan Today
9 Comments
Login to comment
Bintaro
Two spoiled little brats is what they are. I don't feel bad for any of them.
TigersTokyoDome
? I'm not quite sure what this poor girl has done wrong? And she has been seriously injured. And it sounds like he forces his girlfriends into his host bar to rack up ridiculous bills and then pressurises them to pay. This animal will have chimpira/ yak connections for sure. Why is she a spoiled brat and why no sympathy for her?
BieberHole69
He will get a small fine. No jail time. That’s how the justice system works here.
dcog9065
@Bintaro: Dude.. Very, very low..
Hallowed
Are you saying the woman deserved to be beaten and the man deserved to be trolled?
sensei258
If one could run up a 615,000 yen bill in one visit, seems the real crime is happening at that club
blahblah222
Very common with Japanese women to do that.
Although usually they’ll take money from some less attractive guy or even their less attractive husband to fund their host bar trips.
Unless you look amazing, expect your Japanese gf to use you like a wallet and nothing more.
zichi
What she drank ¥615,000 of alcohol and still remembers anything?
kohakuebisu
They won't, but the university should kick him out. Assault is criminal and he has done it for a very petty reason. For those who don't understand host clubs, he will have made her run up the bill for his own commission. She will be leaching off another man, her family, and/or will be doing sex work. Rather than simply pouring expensive drinks, hosts work on commission to leach women and are ranked on their ability to do so. The leaching is done by getting them to buy champagne at crazy markups.
If I were principal of a university, I would kick out anyone found working as a host as "moral guidance".